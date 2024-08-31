Milan’s Cannavaro-endorsed wonderkid is a skeleton key striker destined for glory

Italy have a striker problem. They have done for a while, actually. There was a time when Gli Azzuri were spoilt for choice. Eras blended seamlessly into each other—Baggio, Signori, Zola, Vialli, Del Piero, Vieri, Totti, Inzaghi, Di Natale…

Recently, though, attacking options have dried up a little. And that’s nothing against Gianluca Scamacca, Giacomo Raspadori, Mateo Retegui et al. — but none of them have yet reached the elite level of the aforementioned men of the bag.

It would be good, then, if some 16-year-old freak of nature came along and just fixed that problem, wouldn’t it? And that’s what appears to be happening. The Italian public have manifested Francesco Camarda into existence.

When he was even younger than he is now, at the age of seven, Camarda joined Milan’s academy as a defender. Apparently he just kept skinning the entire opposition’s team—going on mad Bilbo Baggins-like adventures—so the coaches said, You know what, son? You get yourself up front and see what you can do there.

But in Italian.

That was a smart move because Camarda started scoring goals for the fun of it. Ended up scoring 22 goals in 24 games for Milan’s under-15s to lead them to the title.

He’s 16 now, almost a year on from making a couple of cameo appearances for the first team in Serie A (wins against Fiorentina and Frosinone), and is drawing ever-nearer to his true breakthrough into the footballing world greater consciousness.

If you watch the video above you’ll noticed Camarda has quick feet—loves a nutmeg—but he’s also strong, six feet tall, and great in the air. In other words, he’s a proper striker. Exactly what Italy need.

Italy’s World Cup-winning captain and the only defender to win the Ballon d’Or in the 21st Century Fabio Cannavaro has no doubts about Camarda’s ability:

“Francesco Camarda will be one of the best for our country. He’s ready.”

If Fabio Cannavaro says you’re ready, you’re ready.

You know what he’s not ready for? A music career. Rafa Leao, the man who could soon be providing assists for him, threw Camarda under the bus on his Instagram Stories when the then 15-year-old performed his initiation song for the Milan first team…

That caption roughly translates as, “At least you know how to play football, because you’re a terrible singer.” Harsh, accurate, necessary.

The thing to take away from this, though, is that Rafa Leao—a superstar in his own right—recognises that Camarda is a special player.

In fact, the FIGC’s own website have even declared it in a rare tempting of fate:

“Right and left foot, intensity in every phase of the game, Camarda seems to have the destiny of becoming a generational talent.”

This was written shortly after Camarda became the youngest ever goalscorer at the Under-19 Euros, aged 16 years, four months, and eight days.

He’s not just a classic selfish number 9, though. He makes the teams he plays in better. Italian youth co-ordinator Maurizio Viscidi told reporters,

“Camarda is a boy from 2008, still a minor, mature both in character and physically, who lives for scoring goals but has also learned to play with the team and put his teammate in a position to succeed.”

He then went on to tell Rai Radio 1, one of the major broadcasters in Italy, “Il Milan crede molto in Camarda. È uno che sposta gli equilibri.” Which literally means Milan really believe in Camarda. He is one who shifts the balances. Or, basically, he is a player who makes a difference.

Milan love him, the national team youth co-ordinator loves him, and he’s already breaking records. Francesco Camarda is destined for the very top, and we don’t want to get Premier League fans too excited, but do you know what he told an interviewer his favourite school subject is?

English.

Maybe, just maybe, if the stars align and his 2023-24 campaign sees him break through in glorious fashion, he’ll be putting that English to use in the future.

By Andrew Martin