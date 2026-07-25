Ruben Amorim has a big rebuilding job on his hands after taking charge of AC Milan in his first appointment after his sacking by Manchester United.

Not only does Amorim have to rebuild his own reputation, which took a massive hit during his time in the Premier League, but the squad he has inherited at Milan is ripe for replenishing after a disappointing 2025-26 season that culminated in them failing to qualify for the Champions League (despite sitting in the top four from September to May).

Milan have already boosted Amorim’s squad by breaking their transfer record on former PSG striker Goncalo Ramos, before buying centre-back Mario Gila from Lazio.

But there’s still work to do on improving their squad if Amorim is to stand a chance of getting them back where they belong.

We’ve picked out some potential signings that might help.

Ederson

Now this would be interesting. After his former employers at Man Utd backed out of a deal to sign Ederson from Atalanta, could Amorim get his hands on the Brazilian instead?

There will surely be a few clubs sniffing around to see if Ederson is still gettable despite United’s own hesitations.

Milan know all about Ederson’s Serie A pedigree from the past few years and could view him as an ideal midfield reinforcement to inject some energy into the lineup.

Of course, they would have to be rigorous with Ederson’s medical, in case that’s where United’s doubts stemmed from, but if his condition is suitable, he would be a logical addition.

Noussair Mazraoui

There might not be too many United players enthusiastic about reuniting with Amorim, since he didn’t really get the best out of them.

On paper, we could imagine former Serie A players like Joshua Zirkzee and Patrick Dorgu being linked with returns to Italy, but Amorim being at the helm for Milan should rule them out.

One United player who could be a realistic option for Milan, though, is full-back Mazraoui.

The Moroccan showed decent adaptability to play either as a wing-back or right-sided centre-back in Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 system.

Milan could do with some extra depth in the full-back areas, which Mazraoui would be able to provide.

Only two players earned more minutes of gametime than Mazraoui under Amorim at United. For perspective, 13 have after Amorim was replaced by Michael Carrick.

Antonio Silva

Amorim could use his Portuguese connections to tempt Benfica centre-back Silva to the San Siro.

Silva has already been confirmed as a target for Milan, so much so that there have been claims of him agreeing personal terms, but the trail has gone quiet in recent days.

If Milan can successfully resurrect the deal and tempt Benfica into a sale, it would be a good next step for Silva, who has long seemed a top prospect.

Now 22 and with four seasons of first-team experience at Benfica in the bag, he would have to adapt to playing in a back three for Amorim, but has the technical traits to be an asset in his setup.

Joao Palhinha

Sticking with the Portuguese theme, Palhinha is searching for a new club after Tottenham thanked him for his service and decided not to buy him after his loan from Bayern Munich.

Bayern have no place in their plans for the midfield enforcer, and so he is having to consider his options.

Palhinha played under Amorim at Braga and Sporting, so they have a solid understanding.

Milan will need to evolve their midfield depending on Luka Modric’s decision over whether to continue his career at the club or not.

While Palhinha is a fundamentally different player, his ball-winning ability could make Milan more solid.

READ MORE: Amorim’s awkward AC Milan reception highlights big task to reclaim narrative

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