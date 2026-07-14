One day into Ruben Amorim’s first pre-season with AC Milan and he’s already going viral on Manchester United Twitter for any signs of awkwardness and a lack of conviction from his new squad.

Milan are the brave club to have shown faith in Amorim after his disastrous spell in charge of United, hoping he can inspire results more reminiscent of those he achieved in Portugal with Sporting CP – or at least do better than his predecessor Massimiliano Allegri.

But the 41-year-old definitely has some doubters to win over in the media and among his new fanbase. And it appears within his new squad as well.

Milan began their pre-season training schedule on Monday, with Amorim introducing himself to the players he’ll now be working with.

It hasn’t taken long for those still pained by his United tenure to pick up on signs of scepticism being expressed by the Milan players.

Amorim introducing himself to AC Milan players. Why are they all looking at him like that? 😭 pic.twitter.com/MEWG1QReaN — Kara (@UTDKarra) July 13, 2026

It’s fair to say some of the Milan players looked fairly unmoved by Amorim’s attempted motivational speech.

Granted, there is a desire among some of a United persuasion to form a narrative already to further diminish Amorim, just like they’d have seen the funny side of Erik ten Hag being sacked after three games with Bayer Leverkusen.

Reactions will be exaggerated. Amorim may well have buy-in from some of his players already. But you can’t argue they’re not exactly showing it yet.

It’s also worth remembering that Milan became a crisis club by the end of last season, with a late slump seeing them go from the main challengers to Inter for the Scudetto to a side that slipped out of the Champions League places.

It wasn’t just the head coach position that has changed hands. Their chief executive, sporting director and technical director were all also axed after the end of last season.

Milan have been active in the transfer window so far, with the signing of Serie A proven centre-back Mario Gila from Lazio looking a smart pickup, but doubts raised over whether it was worth breaking their club transfer record on new striker Goncalo Ramos after he only scored six goals in Ligue 1 for PSG last season.

But it’s Ramos’ compatriot Amorim who will be facing the biggest scrutiny, and not just locally in Milan.

Amorim has his work cut out to repair the psychological trauma suffered by those involved in their decline last season, and it looks like he’s going to have to try harder to lift their spirits and gain their confidence.

By Samuel Bannister

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