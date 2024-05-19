Comparing Arsenal’s 2023-24 Premier League record to the legendary Invincibles of 2003-04: Points, Goals…

Arsenal have ended the 2023-24 campaign empty-handed when it comes to major silverware, but they came agonisingly close to the Premier League title – what would’ve been their first in 20 years, going back to the legendary Invincibles side of 2003-04.

And when you compare how Mikel Arteta’s Gunners fared this season, their record stacks up favourably even to Arsene Wenger’s history-making, era-defining side.

“That’s 27 wins in the Premier League, it’s the most in the history of this football club in 130 years,” Arteta said after Arsenal’s 1-0 victory over Manchester United kept their hopes alive going into the final weekend.

“That’s not progress, that’s history and that’s very, very difficult to do, especially in the league that we are playing in now. So big compliment to all the players and the staff for what they’ve done.”

The Gunners ended up coming from behind, beating Everton 2-1 on the final weekend, meaning that Man City’s victory over West Ham proved essential in making it four in a row, pipping the runners-up to the top spot by just two points, level on goal difference.

Technically speaking, Arteta wasn’t quite correct in that statement. Arsenal’s 28 league wins is not quite an all-time club record, but it is over a 38-game season in the Premier League era – and just one fewer than the feat of the 1970-71 double winners. Only the Invincibles have taken more points in the club’s entire history, and not since the 1950s had they scored over 50 goals in a league campaign.

In 2023-24, Arsenal picked won two more games and picked up just one fewer point than the Invincibles managed in 2003-04. Back then, that 90-point tally was enough for the Gunners to finish 11 points clear of runners-up Chelsea. But the complexion of English football has changed in recent times, with Pep Guardiola’s relentless Manchester City setting all kinds of new records.

With a young and hungry squad, it would not be a surprise to see Arsenal go on and do one better next year.

“All this is happening because you started believing, you started to be patient and started to understand what we tried to do,” Arteta said in a speech to the Arsenal fans at the Emirates Stadium following the final whistle against Everton.

“All the credit has to go to the players and the staff. Now it’s time to have a break, think and reflect. Please, keep pushing and inspiring this team. Don’t be satisfied. We want much more than that and we’re going to get it.”

Here’s how Arsenal’s record in 2023-24 compares to the legendary Invincibles:

2023-24

Played: 38

Points: 89

Won: 28

Drawn: 5

Lost: 5

Goals for: 91

Goals per game: 2.39

Goals against: 29

Goals against per game: 0.76

Clean Sheets: 18

Goal Difference: +62

Points per game: 2.34

Win rate: 73.6%

Loss rate: 13.1%

2003-04

Played: 38

Points: 90

Won: 26

Drawn: 12

Lost: 0

Goals for: 73

Goals per game: 1.92

Goals against: 26

Goals against per game: 0.68

Clean Sheets: 15

Goal Difference: +47

Points per game: 2.36

Win rate: 68.4%

Loss rate: 0%