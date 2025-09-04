This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Arsenal fans can buy a fourth kit after Adidas surprised fans with another shirt for the 2025-26 season.

The sportswear giant has released a new black Arsenal kit complete with striking orange, red and yellow highlights and a new sponsor as part of its ‘Elite’ partnership with the club.

The Arsenal x NTS shirt will not be worn by the first team players on match day, but instead is a collaboration with London-based radio station NTS, which is known for supporting breakthrough artists and broadcasting in over 50 cities worldwide.

It follows the launch of the Arsenal home, away and third kits this season and is similar in colour to the popular third shirt worn at Anfield in Arsenal’s most recent Premier League fixtures.

The shirt is black with a thin yellow trim in the style of Adidas’ shirts this season but adds orange and red Adidas stripes down the sleeves.

It uses Arsenal’s stripped-back cannon badge design and the traditional three-stripe Adidas logo.

Instead of club sponsor Emirates, the new shirt features the NTS logo on the front of the shirt as part of the collaboration.

The kits are on sale now priced at £70 and the new launch also comes with a tracksuit top and bottoms, plus a hoodie priced at £85. The new release is on sale on the Arsenal club store here.

The new shirt is part of Adidas’ partnership with Arsenal and as one of the top clubs the brand works with. Arsenal is one of Adidas’ elite clubs and it means the brand offers more options to Arsenal fans than other clubs.

Arsenal fans are able to buy long-sleeve authentic shirts, which are not offered to teams Adidas usually works with.

Only the world’s biggest clubs, such as Real Madrid, get the full Adidas treatment.

The partnership also means Arsenal fans will get special edition shirts released throughout the season as well as clothing collections and collaborations with other brands.

You can see the full Adidas range here.

