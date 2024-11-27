The 22(!) academy kids Arsenal let go in the summer – & how they’re faring elsewhere

Arsenal’s academy has produced a number of brilliant footballers in recent years, with the likes of Bukayo Saka and now Ethan Nwaneri flying the flag for Hale End.

But there was something of an exodus at Hale End over the summer, with no fewer than 22 different academy kids either sold or released. We’ve taken this opportunity to check in on how they’re all faring since leaving the Gunners.

Note: we’re only including players who made 10 or fewer first-team appearances for Arsenal here, so not including established academy graduates such as Emile Smith Rowe or Eddie Nketiah. You’ll find those here.

Mika Biereth

“Making it at Arsenal isn’t the be-all and end-all of someone’s career. There are many ways of having a successful career outside of Arsenal,” the London-born Denmark youth international told The Athletic.

He’s certainly proving that, having moved permanently to Sturm Graz after helping them win the Austrian Bundesliga title whilst out on loan last season.

The 21-year-old has made a sensational start to the 2024-25 campaign with 10 goals and five assists in just 14 league outings for Sturm Graz, who look well-placed to retain their title this year.

Arsenal sold him for just £4million but there’s reportedly a sell-on clause. Expect that to come into play in a year or two if he keeps on like this.

Brooke Norton-Cuffy

Another local lad who is testing himself further afield, Norton-Cuffy joined Serie A outfit Genoa for an undisclosed fee.

The England Under-21 international right-back has made three substitute appearances to date in the Italian top flight and the plan appears to be to integrate him slowly.

Gunners legend Patrick Vieira the relegation battlers’ new manager and it’ll be fascinating to see how the 20-year-old develops under his guidance. Watch this space.

Charlie Patino

Talked up as the most gifted Hale End starlet in a generation, potentially capable of one day benching Martin Odegaard, Patino’s early career hasn’t quite gone as expected.

After a couple of so-so loans to Blackpool and Swansea, Patino departed his boyhood Gunners to join Deportivo La Coruna – a romantic move to a club he has family ties to – who ply their trade in the Spanish Segunda Division.

Fallen giants Depor only came up from the third tier last term and look as though they’ll have a battle on their hands to stay up.

Despite their struggles, Patino doesn’t appear to be fully trusted yet and is being bedded in slowly. But he possesses a healthy attitude and we’re rooting to come good for the club his dad supports.

“It is what it is,” the 21-year-old reflected on leaving Arsenal in an interview with The Guardian that’s well worth a read.

“Some don’t get what they want and go and thrive somewhere else and that’s OK. You get in two ways. The first is through ability, performing well, training well, impressing.

“The other is injuries: you’re called up, play well, get asked again. Merit or luck. Well, not luck, but opportunity, out of your control.”

Arthur Okonkwo

The 23-year-old ‘keeper played a starring role in Wrexham’s second successive promotion on loan last season and he’s since joined the Hollywood-backed outfit on a permanent deal – a no-brainer as a free agent after his Arsenal contract expired.

Okonkwo has received rave reviews in League One so far this season. Don’t bet against them going up again.

Mauro Bandeira

Portuguese midfielder Bandeira grew up in England and spent time in Barnet and QPR’s youth set-ups before joining Hale End in 2018. He never made a senior appearance for the club and was released in the summer after an underwhelming to Colchester United.

He’s since made the leftfield move of joining Tabor Sezana, who are currently top of the Slovenian second tier. Bandeira has featured in five of their 16 matches and has scored one goal.

Catalin Cirjan

The Romania youth international spent five years on the Gunners’ books after joining from Viitorul Domnesti back in 2019.

He’s returned to his home country, but has controversially joined Dinamo Bucuresti on a free transfer after spending last season out on loan at their city rivals Rapid Bucuresti.

The midfielder has made a solid start to life at his new club and was named Romania Player of the Month in July. He’s notched four goals so far in the Romanian SuperLiga for a Dinamo side that are still in a wide-open title picture.

Amario Cozier-Duberry

One of those names we thought might push to become a first-team player under Mikel Arteta, the right winger had a penchant for the spectacular across his near-century of appearances across various youth levels for the Gunners.

He was identified as one of Arsenal’s four wonderkids in the latest edition of Football Manager but surprisingly never made a first-team appearance and reportedly rejected a contract extension.

The highly-rated prospect has since joined Brighton, who have immediately loaned him out to Championship side Blackburn Rovers. He’s now getting his first taste of senior football, with five substitute appearances totalling 70 minutes so far.

Watch this space. Brighton have proven themselves masters at investing in youth in recent years. Will he prove one that got away?

Timi Davies

Henry ‘Timi’ Davies joined Hale End from Manchester City back in 2021 and progressed to make a small handful of appearances at Under-18 level.

The 19-year-old left winger was released in the summer and remains unattached for now.

Ovie Ejeheri

Like Brighton, Danish outfit Midtjylland have forged a reputation as something of a talent factory.

So it’ll be worth keeping tabs on 21-year-old ‘keeper Ejeheri, who joined Arsenal as a child and was released in the summer. The youngster awaits his senior debut and is turning out in Midtjylland’s reserves for now.

Taylor Foran

A one-time captain of Arsenal’s Under-18s, Foran looks destined for a career in the lower reaches of the English football pyramid.

The 21-year-old defender joined newly-promoted League Two outfit Bromley after being released by his boyhood Gunners, and is already onto his second loan away.

A stint at Southend United lasted just 28 days and he’s since joined the National League North’s Kidderminster Harriers.

Hubert Graczyk

Poland youth international goalkeeper Graczyk spent time on Everton’s and Arsenal’s books and has now made another move in his early career, joining the set-up at Manchester United.

Described as a “confident and vocal” ‘keeper on Arsenal’s official website, he was a regular between the sticks at Under-21 last season. He made a few appearances in the Premier League 2 for the Red Devils and has since been sent out on loan to non-league Slough Town.

James Hillson

Another goalkeeper, at the age of 23 Hillson reached a make-or-break stage of his career.

He joined beleaguered Southend United in August, but like Foran he didn’t last long at Roots Hall. He moved to Salisbury on a free transfer in October and has since been transferred again, joining Enfield Town earlier this month.

A proper non-league odyssey, that.

Henry Jeffcott

Northern Ireland youth international Jeffcott racked up minutes in the Under-18s Premier League for Arsenal and in the Premier League 2 on loan at Derby County, but a senior debut remains forthcoming.

Like Davies, he’s currently searching for a new club.

Tyreece John-Jules

1990s comedy fans might not the surname from Danny John-Jules – Tyreece’s uncle, who played Cat in the cult classic Red Dwarf.

This John-Jules has spent the last four or so years of his Arsenal contract in a series of loans away to Football League clubs, where his single-digit goalscoring numbers left a lot to be desired for a striker.

He was without a club for a few months after his departure from the Emirates in the summer, but in October he joined Crawley Town on a short-term deal to the end of the season.

He’s made two brief substitute appearances in League One and is yet to open his account.

Alex Kirk

The centre-back left Arsenal after failing to catch fire in loans away to Bromley and Ayr United over the past couple of seasons.

In early October he joined National League side Sutton United. He’s lost in four of six league outings to date, but has helped keep clean sheets in 1-0 victories over Braintree and Maidenhead United and put in a creditable display in a respectably narrow 1-0 loss to League One Birmingham City in the first round of the FA Cup.

James Lannin-Sweet

St. Albans City, currently of the National League South, picked up Welsh defender Lannin-Sweet in September.

The 21-year-old right-back has made two appearances for the non-league outfit, including a humbling 6-3 mauling away to Aveley FC at the weekend.

Kido Taylor-Hart

The 22-year-old forward spent time on loan at Bromley, alongside Kirk, last season. He scored one goal in nine National League appearances and was released by his parent club upon his return.

He remains unattached at the time of writing.

Reuell Walters

Alongside Cozier-Duberry, Walters was one of this crop of Hale End kids tipped to potentially make it into Arteta’s thinking.

He made it onto the bench on a number of occasions but he never quite made it onto the pitch, and in July he signed for Luton Town as a free agent after turning down a contract extension.

The promising 19-year-old right-back has got his wish of more senior gametime. He’s made nine appearances for Rob Edwards’ struggling Hatters, but he’s only tasted victory once.

Omari Benjamin

“Thank you to all the coaches, staff and players for helping me during my 5 years at Arsenal,” Benjamin posted on Instagram after departing the club in May.

“It’s been a joy to play for this club and I will take all my learning and all the great memories made with me.”

The centre-forward was a part of Jack Wilshere’s Under-18s side that made the FA Youth Cup final last year, and he even put the young Gunners ahead in their 5-1 defeat to West Ham.

Now he’s continuing his development in the youth ranks at Everton, having signed a contract at Goodison Park that runs to 2027. He’s notched four goals and one assist in eight Premier League 2 appearances so far this season.

Luis Brown

Like Benjamin, Brown is currently developing his skills at another Premier League club – West Ham. The 19-year-old centre-back signed a professional contract with the Hammers in July, which was no great surprise given that his dad Kenny is the academy manager there.

“I had a brilliant time at Arsenal, and played under some great coaches, but I’m ready for this next step,” Brown told West Ham’s official website.

“West Ham feels like home, and I know a lot of the lads, so I’m just excited to get stuck into it.”

He’s yet to make a senior appearance and was sent off on his debut for their Under-21s, a 3-0 Premier League 2 defeat against Fulham.

Noah Cooper

Another Premier League 2 prospect, 18-year-old goalkeeper Cooper joined Stoke City in the summer and is currently turning out for their Under-21s.

He’s winless in his four appearances in the youth competition so far this season and lost upon his return to Arsenal with a 1-0 defeat back in September.

Kemarni Ryan

Left winger Ryan signed a two-year deal with Burnley following his release from Arsenal.

The 18-year-old doesn’t appear to be in Scott Parker’s plans for the promotion-chasing Clarets for now, while he’s yet to make any appearances for their youth sides at the time of writing.