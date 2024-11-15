Arsenal’s famous Hale End academy has produced plenty of stars over the years and some of them are currently thriving away from the Emirates in 2024-25.

Mikel Arteta has done a fabulous job in developing the youngsters who are still on the books at Arsenal, but what about those who have ventured elsewhere?

We’ve taken a closer look at some of their former academy graduates and have found seven of them who are now thriving away from the Emirates in 2024-25.

Emile Smith Rowe

After only starting in three Premier League matches for Arsenal last season, it felt inevitable that Smith Rowe would move on over the summer.

Fulham won the race for his signature and they’ve not looked back since. The 24-year-old has seamlessly clicked into Marco Silva’s side and he’s quickly becoming a fan favourite.

He’s currently averaging a goal involvement every 161 minutes for Fulham with three goals and two assists to his name already.

“I wanted to be playing. Sometimes you have to think of the best for yourself,” Smith Rowe told ESPN last month.

“It was probably the toughest decision I’ve had to make [to leave]. But I spoke to my family and we decided it was the best thing for me.”

Alex Iwobi

Smith Rowe isn’t the only former Arsenal academy graduate thriving at Fulham either.

After a few up and down years with Everton, Iwobi is arguably playing the best football of his career right now at Craven Cottage.

The 28-year-old has started in all 11 of Fulham’s Premier League matches this season and has chipped in with four goal contributions during that time.

Based on Whoscored average match ratings, he’s statistically been Fulham’s best-performing player this season with a rating of 7.16.

Emiliano Martinez

The Argentine goalkeeper spent two years in the Arsenal academy before he was promoted to the senior squad in 2012.

While he never quite made the grade at the Emirates, he’s since transitioned into one of the best goalkeepers in world football today.

The 32-year-old has won the Yashin Trophy for two consecutive seasons and is currently enjoying another eye-catching year with Aston Villa.

In the Champions League this season, only four goalkeepers have prevented more goals than Martinez has based on the xG that he’s faced.

Mika Biereth

After impressing while on loan with Sturm Graz, the deal was made permanent over the summer and Biereth hasn’t stopped scoring since.

The 21-year-old has scored eight goals in 13 league appearances this season and is currently averaging a goal contribution every 105.7 minutes in Austria.

READ NEXT: Ranking every Premier League club by their wage bill in 2024-25

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every French player to appear for Arsenal in the Premier League?

Folarin Balogun

Despite missing a chunk of the season through injury, Balogun has looked sharp in the games that he has played for Monaco.

The former Arsenal academy graduate has scored three goals in just 404 minutes of Ligue 1 football and he’s been in decent form for the United States this year too.

He’s currently recovering from a shoulder injury that he sustained against Rennes, but he is expected to return to action in December.

Stephy Mavididi

After smashing it in the Championship with Leicester City last season, Mavididi has adapted well to life in the Premier League.

The dynamic winger is already off the mark with a couple of goals and he’ll no doubt have a key role to play in the remaining games of the season.

READ: The Premier League ‘big six’ head-to-head table of 2024-25 so far

Arthur Okonkwo

Following a successful loan spell with the club that ended in promotion, Wrexham signed Okonkwo on a three-year deal following his contract at Arsenal expiring.

The 23-year-old has quite the reputation for himself in the EFL as he’s been among the best goalkeepers in League One this season.

As of writing, he’s kept eight clean sheets which is the joint-most of any League One goalkeeper and he also boasts a save percentage of 82.4% which is the best in the division.

If he maintains those standards for the season, we wouldn’t be surprised to see him in the Championship next season with Wrexham.