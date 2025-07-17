With the likes of Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly already breaking through, there are several other young gunners Arsenal may soon look to.

Arsenal have always had a strong academy, with Bukayo Saka being the best product of recent years, and Mikel Arteta will be hoping to use some of the next generation throughout the upcoming season.

Here are the best of the current Hale End crop, soon to be dominating a Premier League stadium near you.

Max Dowman

It may be a few years until we see him trouble the first team, but Dowman is already a name being talked about in Arsenal circles.

The 15-year-old made his Under-18 debut at the age of 13 and he has continued that rapid ascent with an appearance in the UEFA Under-19 Youth League at the age of just 14.

Last December, he became the youngest ever Premier League 2 player and has trained with the senior team already.

An attacking midfielder that youth team coach Gustavo Oliveira dubbed the “next Kaka”, the Englishman is already attracting interest from Manchester City and Barcelona.

Marli Salmon

If Arsenal do lose William Saliba, they can at least take some consolation in the form of Salmon.

The 15-year-old has been billed by some as a Saliba regen and has impressed for Arsenal’s under-18s.

Like Dowman, he is some way off the first team, but he could become a mainstay if he continues to progress at the same rate.

Josh Nichols

Joining the club in 2014, right back Nichols made his first team debut in the 5-1 EFL Cup victory against Bolton in September 2024.

The 18-year-old is only 5ft 5′, although he could still have a growth spurt, but is said to have already impressed Arteta and his coaching staff.

There is plenty of competition ahead of him, but Nichols’ minutes for the first team could increase in the upcoming season.

Jack Porter

Life as an emerging goalkeeper can be hard given you have only one spot you are competing for.

While others on this list may be given minutes here and there, Porter has had to be a bit more patient.

That patience was rewarded in September when he became Arsenal’s second youngest debutant at the age of 16 years and 72 days, but the 17-year-old has not played for the first team since.

He made the squad for the under-17 Euros this summer, but England were eliminated in the group stage.

Tommy Setford

Another keeper on this list is the Netherlands-born Englishman Setford, who joined Arsenal from Ajax in 2024.

The 19-year-old shotstopper made his first team debut in October 2024, keeping a clean sheet in a 3-0 win over Preston in the League Cup.

Ceadach O’Neill

Coming from a town of just 1,676 people in Northern Ireland, O’Neill had the whole of Kilrea behind him when he left to join Arsenal in June 2024.

A few months later, he made his debut for the under-18s and marked it with two goals against West Ham.

The forward was rewarded in April with a professional contract but has not yet experienced any first team action.

Brayden Clarke

Centre back Clarke spent eight years in the Wolves academy before being snapped up by Arsenal in 2024.

Son of Nigel Quashie, Clarke said he wants to emulate the career of his father.

“It was also great to know that I was following in my dad’s footsteps, but it also pushes me and motivates me to have a great career like he did or even better,” he said.

Clarke has also represented Wales at both under-16 and under-17 level.

