Arsenal will have a very good chance of winning the Premier League title if they can win their final five games of the 2025-26 campaign. But can they do it?

Manchester City have their destiny in their own hands after beating Mikel Arteta’s Gunners 2-1 at the Etihad last weekend. They moved top of the table for the first time since the opening weekend, by virtue of goals scored, after beating Burnley in midweek.

Arsenal had been top since early October, but they’ll feel a familiar sense of dread after being leapfrogged by City – who have won four of the last five titles – approaching the run-in.

But Mikel Arteta has a positive outlook and has called upon his players to rally in the face of adversity.

“Immediately, the reaction in the dressing room I really liked because I could sense that they were even more convinced than before the game that we’re going to do it,” Arteta told Sky Sports.

“It was a long week, the sun was shining. We used it to recharge, refresh… We talked about the team that we want to be.

“The analytical part was very short and at the start of the week. Afterwards, it was focus on us and the things we want to see and build again; that connection and clarity and the five games left. Newcastle is game one – go for it.

“I think we are privileged to be in the position we are. We value the position, now we need to grab it.”

Arsenal’s five fixtures are as follows: Newcastle United (H), Fulham (H), West Ham (A), Burnley (H) and Crystal Palace (A). They don’t leave London, and every single one of their remaining opponents is in the bottom half.

They’ve managed to string five league wins together twice already this season. We’ve taken a closer look at those winning runs and judged whether it’s worth reading anything into them.

September-November

Newcastle United 1-2 Arsenal

Arsenal 2-0 West Ham

Fulham 0-1 Arsenal

Arsenal 1-0 Crystal Palace

Burnley 0-2 Arsenal

Goals Scored: 8

Goals Conceded: 1

Goal Difference: +7

The fixture computer has thrown up a spooky coincidence.

Arsenal’s final five fixtures mirror almost exactly their first five-match winning run of the 2025-26 campaign. The same five opponents. Just in a slightly different order.

If Arteta’s after a positive sign to keep belief, this is it. They’ve done exactly what they needed to do before.

After drawing 1-1 at home to City back in September, they responded in superb fashion with a hard-fought, last-gasp comeback victory away to Newcastle – snatched in the 96th-minute via Gabriel Magalhaes.

A repeat here, with the stakes increased, would raise a few heartrates.

From there, they kept four successive clean sheets to notch relatively routine victories over West Ham, Fulham, Palace and Burnley. Refinding that steely defensive resolve could be key.

But it is worth noting that three of these five wins were via a one-goal margin, and none by more than two. If City were to win all their remaining games, there’s a good chance that Arsenal registering +7 goal difference across five games wouldn’t be enough.

They actually won 10 matches in all competitions, including a 4-0 trouncing of Atletico Madrid back in the Champions League league phase. Read into that what you will.

December-January

Arsenal 2-1 Wolves

Everton 0-1 Arsenal

Arsenal 3-1 Brighton

Arsenal 4-1 Aston Villa

Bournemouth 2-3 Arsenal

Goals Scored: 13

Goals Conceded: 5

Goal Difference: +8

The Gunners suffered a bit of a wobble going into the traditional Christmas fixture pile-up, with a 2-1 defeat away to Aston Villa the third time in five matches they failed to win.

They bounced back in not especially convincing fashion, requiring a 94th-minute Yerson Mosquera own goal to beat bottom-placed Wolves 2-1. Narrow victories over Everton and Brighton followed.

Arteta’s men then showed their teeth and some attacking flair to get revenge on Villa, winning 4-1, before a spirited 3-2 comeback victory away to Bournemouth going into the New Year.

Their momentum was then dented by a 0-0 draw at home to Liverpool, before another goalless game away to Nottingham Forest, followed by a 3-2 defeat to Manchester United.

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