How Arsenal’s 4 FM24 wonderkids have developed IRL in 2023-24

Arsenal’s youth academy has produced plenty of gems over the years and we’ve checked in on how some of their brightest talents have been developing in 2023-24.

Mikel Arteta’s side are blossoming right now, topping the Premier League and making the Champions League knockout rounds, and there’s plenty of promising talent waiting in the wings too.

We’ve gone through Arsenal’s 4 wonderkids on Football Manager 2024 and have assessed how they are developing and progressing in real life.

Ethan Nwaneri

Nwaneri is already Arsenal’s youngest-ever debutant and the secret is out that the winger is one of the hottest prospects in English football.

Chelsea reportedly tried to poach the youngster, but he’s committed his future to Arsenal and has agreed to a professional deal for when he turns 17 next March.

He was included in the squad to face PSV, but didn’t make it onto the pitch in the Netherlands.

Still, Arteta is a big fan and recently said: “The personality he has, he trains with us like he trains with the Under 18s and I love that.” Watch this space…

Ruell Walters

Walters has long been identified as one of the most promising prospects in Arsenal’s youth ranks.

The 19-year-old is yet to make his senior competitive debut, but he caught the eye in pre-season and has made two appearances in the EFL Trophy for the Gunners.

Arsenal have held talks with Walters over a new deal at the Emirates, as the player is also attracting interest from Premier League clubs and sides in Europe.

Amario Cozier-Duberry

“Amario is very exciting and Mikel (Arteta) likes him,” said Arsenal’s U18 manager Edu last season.

“He reminds me of Bukayo Saka, plays in the same position as him, needs to get better with his decision-making like Bukayo did, but he’s definitely exciting.

“In some moments he’s unplayable. You give him the ball and he can make things happen. You can set up a team and have a game plan, but when you’ve got individuals like that you’ve got a chance.”

While he is yet to make his professional senior debut, he has featured for the Arsenal first team in friendly matches and has impressed in the club’s youth sides.

The England U19 international has been described as ‘unplayable’ and a player who can ‘make things happen’ by Arsenal U18s boss Jack Wilshere, having helped Arsenal reach the FA Youth Cup final last season.

Myles Lewis-Skelly

Lewis-Skelly only turned 17 in September but he’s already caught the eye with a knack for lung-busting dribbles that leave the opposition looking daft.

“I know it will be quite tough but the next objective is to break through to the first team,” the ambitious youngster said after signing his first professional contract in October.

“I believe that my ability and mindset can really distinguish me from the rest.

“Hopefully, if they give me opportunities, I can take them and keep working, keep my head down, and hopefully the results can take care of themselves.

“It’s so good just to learn from the players, learn their good habits and implement them into my game so I can keep developing and enjoy that environment because I like to ask questions and learn from the best. I can’t complain.”

He was named on the bench for December’s Champions League match against PSV Eindhoven and it surely won’t be long before the midfielder makes his full Arsenal debut.

