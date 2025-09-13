Few names in football spark debate quite like Kia Joorabchian. The mere mention is enough to send a shiver down the spines of fans from London to the North West.

Arsenal’s former head of recruitment, Edu, was one of Joorabchian’s first clients.

When his client list started popping up at Arsenal, questions were asked about who was really pulling the strings at the Emirates.

Jamie Carragher even waded in, saying “there’s a lot of nonsense around the club… some signings were a joke” and accused the Iranian of wielding too much influence.

Kia hit back, insisting Mikel Arteta made the calls. “Why do Sky pay Jamie Carragher so much money to talk rubbish?” may be a fair question in some people’s view.

But by then, the damage was done, and those signings became a symbol of Arsenal’s muddled recruitment.

They’re all long gone now, leaving only the memory of a short, messy chapter. So, where are they now?

Cedric Soares

Cedric arrived from Southampton in 2020, first on loan and then on a free, and even marked his debut with a screamer against Norwich. For a moment, it looked like Arsenal had pulled off a clever bit of business.

In reality, he was a squad filler. Across five seasons, he managed just 41 league appearances, often covering when injuries piled up, but never close to being the first choice.

He played just 244 minutes in his last two seasons, effectively costing Arsenal £12,092 per minute. For comparison, Cristiano Ronaldo is pocketing £339 per minute at Al Nassr.

Released in 2024, he resurfaced at São Paulo and has already racked up 15 appearances. At 34, that’s probably where he’ll finish his career.

David Luiz

Arsenal paid Chelsea £8m for David Luiz in 2019, a deal that split the fanbase instantly. He was always capable of a big game but just as likely to gift one away.

Some praised his leadership of a young defence, but others only remember the chaos. The red cards, the costly slips, the record five spot-kicks conceded in a single season.

Pain in the Arsenal once called him “a sea of wrong” with the odd right decision thrown in.

He did help Arteta win the FA Cup in 2020, yet his time at Arsenal summed up the club’s muddled recruitment. Entertaining, erratic, and gone by 2021.

Back in Brazil, he lifted silverware with Flamengo before a short spell at Fortaleza. In August 2025, he signed for Cypriot side Pafos, where he’s made just one appearance so far.

Willian

Willian joined Arsenal in 2020 on a three-year deal, and for about 90 minutes, it looked inspired. He grabbed two assists on debut against Fulham, then disappeared into the background.

Across the whole season, he managed just one league goal, sealing West Brom’s relegation. He later admitted it was “the worst time” of his career, a blunt assessment that matched what most Arsenal fans thought watching him.

The issue wasn’t just output. He was on big wages, signed past his peak, and offered very little return.

He ripped up his contract in 2021 to return to Corinthians, then rebuilt a bit at Fulham. A brief stop at Olympiacos came and went before another short spell back at Craven Cottage in 2025.

At 36, he’s now back in Brazil with Grêmio, signed through 2026. A far cry from the player Arsenal thought they were getting, but at least this final chapter looks a little more fitting than his North London detour.

READ NEXT: How Jamie Carragher’s Mikel Merino dig immediately came back to bite him



TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every signing Edu made as Arsenal’s sporting director?