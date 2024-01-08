Arsenal’s 10 most valuable teenagers who are desperate to impress Mikel Arteta

Arsenal’s Hale End academy is home to some top prospects who will each be looking to impress Mikel Arteta and get their chance in the senior squad.

Arteta has been somewhat reluctant to dish out senior debuts of late, as he has often relied upon the first team squad to deliver the goods.

Using figures from Transfermarkt, we have found Arsenal’s 10 most valuable teenagers who will each be desperate to impress Arteta and get a chance in the first team.

10. Alexei Rojas – £86k

The goalkeeping department has been a contentious issue for Arteta this season with Aaron Ramsdale and David Raya fighting for the number one spot.

In years to come, Rojas could also find himself vying for the number one spot. The 18-year-old shot-stopper was picked up from the Chelsea academy in 2019 and he’s continued to develop well with the Gunners since.

=8. Chidozie Obi-Martin – £344k

The 16-year-old forward has been making waves since joining the Arsenal academy in 2022. Obi-Martin made his debut for the U21s as a 15-year-old and is already a household name around Hale End.

In November last year, the teenager scored 10 goals against Liverpool as Arsenal’s U16s ran out as 14-3 winners. We can’t wait to see more of the Danish forward in the coming years.

=8. Bradley Ibrahim – £344k

The box-to-box midfielder has established himself as a regular for the U21s this season. He’s previously captained the U18s side and has been in and around the senior squad of late.

Earlier in the campaign, Ibrahim was spotted training with the first team squad, so Arteta is clearly aware of the talent Ibrahim has.

7. Charles Sagoe Jr – £530k

The 19-year-old predominantly plays on the left wing, although he can also operate through the middle or on the right. His creative instincts have been on display this season as he has produced six assists in the Premier League 2 so far.

Arteta has a tremendous track record when it comes to developing young dynamic wingers and Sagoe Jr is one to keep your eye on for the future.

=4. Myles Lewis-Skelly – £1.72million

The 17-year-old has grabbed plenty of headlines for the Arsenal academy with his eye for a pass and slick dribbling motion from the middle of the pitch.

It might be too soon to throw him into the senior squad, but Lewis-Skelly clearly has the potential to cut the mustard at the top level.

=4. Amario Cozier-Duberry – £1.72million

Arteta will be well aware of Cozier-Duberry’s talent as the youngster took part in Arsenal’s pre-season tour of the United States.

The 18-year-old can play anywhere across the forward line and he boasts a tremendous record for the youth academy. With 39 goal contributions in 72 appearances for various youth groups, he looks like a top prospect for the future.

=4. Lino Sousa – £1.72million

The 18-year-old left-back has been in and around the senior squad, but Arteta is yet to unleash him. Sousa has grown a reputation in the Arsenal academy as an eye-catching inverted full-back and hopefully, it won’t be too long until his gets a chance in the first team.

3. Reuell Walters – £3.45million

Arsenal snatched Walters from the Tottenham academy in 2020 and he’s continued to develop well since. Arteta is yet to hand him a senior debut, but the signs have been promising from his U21 performances.

The versatile defender is calm in possession and looks like an Arsenal player in the making. Given that Arsenal are already pretty well stacked at the back, a loan spell could be on the horizon for Walters in the future to aid his development.

2. Brooke Norton-Cuffy – £3.88million

While plenty of Arsenal’s other prospects have continued to develop in the academy, Norton-Cuffy has forged a different path. The 19-year-old has spent the last three seasons out on loan and is currently doing well with Millwall.

Often used as a right-wing back, the Arsenal loanee has racked up 23 appearances in the Championship this season and has produced four goal contributions in that time.

“I’m just getting better and better. Hopefully, I can continue the form and keep it up,” Norton-Cuffy told South London Press. “All I want to do right now is win games, improve as a player, add to my stats and pick up points on the way.”

1. Ethan Nwaneri – £5.17million

Having made his senior debut at 15 years old, Nwaneri is Arsenal’s youngest-ever player. Since being handed a chance by Arteta last season, the teenager has continued his development for the U21s.

This season the youngster has 10 goals and three assists for Arsenal’s U21s in just nine appearances from midfield. The 16-year-old has a bright future ahead and it’s no surprise that he’s Arsenal’s most valuable teenager at this stage.

