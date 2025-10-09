This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Arsenal’s latest merchandise launch may split some fans after the club teamed up with a high-end fashion brand to release £350 jackets and a £55 ‘ pre-scuffed’ football.

Arsenal fans will be no strangers to new lines of merchandise. As one of the best-supported clubs in world football, fans have been treated to several special launches in recent months.

There is the official Adidas Terrace Collection, a stunning streetwear range of t-shirts, tracksuits and jackets featuring the iconic Trefoil Adidas logo, a retro-style Arsenal badge and classic 1980s three stripes design.

Then there was the crossover with London-based NTS Radio, which spawned a line of hoodies and tracksuit tops.

However, the latest launch is the most expensive – and most baffling – yet. The club has teamed up with ‘British Industrial’ clothing brand A Cold Wall to launch a new range that includes a pre-scuffed football priced at an eye-watering £55.

The ball comes with a vintage match ball print, the Arsenal cannon badge and pre-printed scuff marks to make it feel like a typical street football.

The ball is not the most expensive thing in the new fashion range. The A-Cold-Wall includes a £350 ‘Terrace Harrington’ jacket, a £175 zip hoodie featuring an Arsenal-inspired red and white hood, and a £150 t-shirt.

The collection does have £45 scarves, £50 socks and a £25 set of pin badges at the lower end of the price scale.

The new merchandise is aimed at fans with a bit more disposable income and an interest in fashion.

The club says: “The 22-piece collection fuses A-Cold-Wall’s signature industrial aesthetic with Arsenal’s forward-looking spirit, delivering statement jackets, tracksuits, tees, hoodies and accessories including scarves, caps, socks and a football.

“Rooted in shared heritage and confidence, this collection celebrates standing tall and expressing individuality, on and off the pitch.“

You can see the range here.

