The 4 Arsenal players who are out of contract at the end of 2024-25

A changing of the guard could be due at Arsenal come the end of the 2024-25 season with four first-team players set to be out of contract.

The Gunners have done a tremendous job of replenishing and rebuilding a squad that was once overpaid and underachieving, but is now one of the most consistent sides in Europe under Mikel Arteta.

For all their success in challenging Manchester City, though, they don’t have a Premier League to show for it. With the following four out of contract next summer, another rebuild could be on the horizon.

Raheem Sterling

Technically, Sterling isn’t a permanent Arsenal player having signed from Chelsea on loan. But he’s a part of the first-team squad and his loan will expire next summer, giving the Gunners a decision to make.

Signed in the final hours of transfer deadline day, Sterling has only started four times so far in all competitions and is yet to become more than an experienced rotation arm.

If he’s happy with that role and Arsenal can do a cheap deal to sign him permanently then it wouldn’t be the worst option, but as things stand, we don’t see him staying in north London beyond this season.

Thomas Partey

Partey signed for Arsenal for £45million back in 2020, but he has become increasingly unreliable as time has progressed.

Arsenal and the player were hopeful of negotiating an exit in the last two summers, but a transfer failed to materialise on both occasions.

The 31-year-old’s deal expires next summer and considering he was heavily linked with a move away this summer, the writing appears to be on the wall. He’ll be free to negotiate with clubs abroad starting in January, with reported interest from Spain.

Jorginho

An incredibly shrewd piece of business completed in January 2023, Arsenal signed Jorginho from Chelsea for just £12million. Eyebrows were raised at the time, but almost two years on, he’s been a brilliant servant at a bargain price.

His contract runs out next summer, but it will be difficult and perhaps costly to replace someone with so much experience.

The midfielder turns 33 in December and doesn’t expect to play every game anymore like a new signing would, thus there is an argument for keeping him around.

Don’t be surprised if he’s offered a contract extension.

Neto

Another loanee, Neto was brought in from Bournemouth on deadline day on a deal until the end of the season following Aaron Ramsdale’s departure to Southampton.

He’s yet to make his debut for the club, however, and is there solely to provide competition for David Raya and make up the numbers in the goalkeeping department as an experienced number two.

If he impresses behind the scenes and a deal can be done on the cheap, he might find himself at the club permanently. However, we expect him to return to Bournemouth next summer and for Arsenal to sign a new goalkeeper.