Will Jurrien Timber make his first start of the season on Saturday?

Arsenal are aiming to make it five wins from five Premier League games this season when they take on Brighton tomorrow, but how will Mikel Arteta’s side line up?

The Gunners hope to have Jurrien Timber available for their trip to the AMEX, after the defender made his first appearance of the season as a half-time substitute at Sunderland last weekend.

“Everything is fine,” Arteta said. “He has played much more than we wanted.

“The other day he had 53 minutes after five months out. We need to look after him.”

Timber’s fitness has taken on further prominence after Ben White picked up a groin issue against Sunderland.

White missed the Carabao Cup win over Ipswich on Tuesday, but could be in contention for the showdown against his former club.

“Ben is all good, we have another training session this afternoon, so very positive about everybody,” Arteta said.

“Yes, we have another session; they are all willing to be part of it, and we have another session to try to make sure they are fit.”

Martin Zubimendi played at right-back against Ipswich, but such a make-do solution is surely off the table in a Premier League match.

Bruno Guimaraes could come in for Arsenal to make his first Premier League start after his wonderful goal at the Stadium of Light.

Having been rested midweek, the likes of David Raya, Declan Rice and Riccardo Calafiori are all set to return to the Arsenal starting lineup.

In attack, there are not expected to be any surprises. Bukayo Saka and Christos Tzolis are Arteta’s first-choice wingers, though Noni Madueke played well at Ipswich and may feature.

Martin Odegaard, arguably Arsenal’s standout player of these early weeks, should start and Kai Havertz will expect to lead the attack over Viktor Gyokeres.

Here’s how Arsenal are likely to line up against Brighton:

GK: David Raya

RB: Jurrien Timber

CB: Ezri Konsa

CB: Gabriel

LB: Riccardo Calafiori

CM: Declan Rice

CM: Bruno Guimaraes

RW: Bukayo Saka

CAM: Martin Odegaard

LW: Christos Tzolis

ST: Kai Havertz

READ NEXT: Seven reasons why Patrick Vieira will always be an Arsenal legend



TRY A QUIZ: Can you name Arsenal’s 20 most expensive sales in history?