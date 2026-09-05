Arsenal are aiming to make it three wins from three this season when they take on Chelsea on Sunday, but how will Mikel Arteta’s side line up?

After wins over Coventry City and Aston Villa, a big London derby awaits Arsenal this weekend. Both sides have six points from their first two games, but only one 100% record can be preserved.

Arteta has stuck with the same lineup for both of Arsenal’s league games so far. David Raya has been in goal, behind a back four that has included Ben White, Cristhian Mosquera, Gabriel Magalhaes and Riccardo Calafiori.

In midfield, Declan Rice has been deployed alongside Myles Lewis-Skelly and Martin Odegaard, while the attack has consisted of Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz and Christos Tzolis.

However, there could be at least one change for the Chelsea game. Mosquera has been an injury doubt all week, with Arteta admitting he’ll have to make a call on Saturday.

Jurrien Timber has been back in training after his injury, but the safer option might be to bring in Ezri Konsa for his first start after coming on for the final stretches of the win over his former club Villa.

Arsenal’s other summer signing that came on as a sub against Villa, Bruno Guimaraes, hasn’t been able to complete training in full this week and thus remains a doubt to start. That means Lewis-Skelly should keep his shirt in the middle of the park.

The other decision Arteta will have to make is whether to start Eberechi Eze instead of Tzolis. It was a change he made in-game – and to encouraging effect – against Villa.

Up front, Havertz is likely to continue leading the line against his former club, rather than have his place taken by Viktor Gyokeres.

Here’s how Arsenal are likely to line up against Chelsea.

Arsenal predicted XI vs. Chelsea

GK: David Raya

RB: Ben White

CB: Ezri Konsa

CB: Gabriel Magalhaes

LB: Riccardo Calafiori

DM: Declan Rice

CM: Myles Lewis-Skelly

CM: Martin Odegaard

RW: Bukayo Saka

LW: Christos Tzolis

ST: Kai Havertz

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