Arsenal have made a 100% start to the Premier League season, but how will injuries to Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard affect their line-up to face Liverpool on August 31?

Wins over Manchester United and Leeds have got last year’s runners-up off to a fast start, but several injuries have already weakened the squad at Mikel Arteta’s disposal.

We’ve predicted how the Gunners will line up at Anfield, with Arteta likely to field a 4-3-3 formation against the Premier League champions.

GK: David Raya

After keeping the joint-most clean sheets in the Premier League last season, Raya has started the 2025-26 campaign in a similar vein with shut-outs in both of Arsenal’s victories so far.

Firmly established as one of Europe’s best goalkeepers, Raya will face a stern test of his capabilities trying to keep out Liverpool’s rampaging attack at Anfield.

RB: Jurrien Timber

Despite eventually beating Leeds 5-0, the Emirates was a nervy place until Timber headed in the opener after half an hour.

The Netherlands international started on the bench at Manchester United, but an injury to Ben White saw him start and make his mark a week later.

He’ll likely be tasked with stopping fellow Dutchman Cody Gakpo when the two title favourites meet on August 31.

CB: William Saliba

Save a meteor shower or Saliba publicly outing Arteta as a Just for Men user on social media, it’s safe to assume the centre-back will line up against Liverpool next week.

Recently named in the PFA Team of the Year for 2024-25, the 24-year-old will be critical if Arsenal are to withstand the infamous Anfield atmosphere and demonstrate their title credentials.

CB: Gabriel

Also named in the PFA Team of the Year alongside Saliba, we think that Gabriel quietly enjoyed the more impressive season of Arsenal’s centre-back pairing.

The Gunners missed his authority during the matches where the Brazil international wasn’t available.

Away from his enviable attacking output, the defender combined with Saliba to form a solid back line and Arsenal conceded just 0.9 goals per match last season.

LB: Riccardo Calafiori

It may be slightly harsh on Myles Lewis-Skelly, but Calafiori’s strong start to the new season puts him in pole position to start against Liverpool.

The Italy international scored Arsenal’s winner at Old Trafford to open the Gunners’ campaign and started the win over Leeds as well.

Calafiori’s first season in English football was injury-hit, but he appears to be making up for lost time this year. His next challenge will be stopping Mohamed Salah.

CM: Martin Zubimendi

Zubimendi was among the best in La Liga for defensive output during his Real Sociedad days.

And Arsenal defenders will surely be appreciating having the Spaniard ahead of them to stop attacks before they properly begin.

Quietly excellent in Arsenal’s two wins so far, Zubimendi will surely be relishing his first visit to the Anfield cauldron.

CM: Declan Rice

The signing of Zubimendi has also benefited Rice, who has been able to roam forward in the No.8 role.

He was Arsenal’s best and most consistent performer last season and his wicked inswinging corners helped the Gunners take the lead against Manchester United and Leeds.

A great mix of defence and attack makes him a midfielder any manager would want in their team.

RW: Noni Madueke

Madueke made his first Arsenal start against Leeds on the left wing, but the injury to Saka will surely mean he’s shifted over to the right for next week.

A controversial £48million signing from Chelsea this summer, Madueke finished joint first for progressive carries per 90 minutes last year and Arteta has clearly seen something in him.

“I only really have one thought in my mind when I get the ball at my feet or in space,” Madueke previously said. “It’s just to line up the full-back and go past him.”

Such qualities will be crucial at Anfield, where left-back Milos Kerkez has made a shaky start to his Liverpool career.

CAM: Eberechi Eze

Eze was introduced as Arsenal’s new £67.5million signing before the Leeds match, after the Gunners hijacked Spurs’ move for the 27-year-old.

He has signed a four-year deal with Arsenal, with the option of a further year, and will wear the No 10 shirt – previously worn by the likes of Dennis Bergkamp, Mesut Ozil and Robin van Persie.

And we’re backing Arteta to start his new signing in the No. 10 role at Anfield after Martin Odegaard’s injury on Saturday.

Eze has already beaten Liverpool once this season, as part of Crystal Palace’s victorious Community Shield XI, and will back himself to do so again.

LW: Gabriel Martinelli

Dropped from the side to face Leeds, Martinelli will likely come straight back into Arteta’s line-up to face Liverpool following Saka’s injury.

He’s been unconvincing for a while and you suspect Martinelli no longer features in the Gunners’ strongest XI.

But what better stage to silence the doubters than Anfield? The Brazil international could kickstart his career in this early-season heavyweight clash.

ST: Viktor Gyokeres

Gyokeres struggled to make an impact on his full Premier League debut against Manchester United, failing to take a single shot before he was taken off on the hour mark at Old Trafford.

But two goals against Leeds opened his Arsenal account in style. Can Gyokeres repeat his feat when up against Virgil van Dijk?

