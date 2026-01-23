Premier League leaders Arsenal face a tough task in the resurgent Manchester United, who beat Manchester City last time out. The Gunners have failed to win their last two Premier League games and will be looking to underline their title credentials.

United under interim boss Michael Carrick look a tough side to challenge following their performance against City, while Mikel Arteta has some big decisions to make on who his best side is to face them.

With form, injuries and the word of Arteta after the Champions League win in the week, here’s how we feel Arsenal will line up.

GK: David Raya

There is no debate on Raya being the starting goalkeeper for Arsenal, with the Spaniard having played the full 90 minutes in every single league game this term.

Raya has kept clean sheets in the last two league games.

RB: Ben White

White has played just six games in the Premier League this season, owing to the form of fellow full-back Jurrien Timber. But with the Dutchman playing out on the left of late, White has come in and performed well.

He assisted against Brentford in December and scored against Chelsea in the first leg of the League Cup semi-final.

White was rested from the start against Inter Milan in the week, and that he only played a few minutes off the bench suggests Arteta might have been wanting to give him a break in order to be firing for the United game.

CB: William Saliba

One of Arsenal’s very most important players, Saliba has played the full 90 minutes in the majority of games this season.

That suggests his durability will allow him to do the same against United, in a game where the Frenchman will be an important asset.

CB: Gabriel Magalhaes

Gabriel was rested for the Inter win, having suffered a hamstring injury which sidelined him through November and December which Arsenal are seemingly still wary of.

He was given a quick run out for 15 minutes at the end of the game, and is likely to start his third straight Premier League game thereafter, pairing with usual partner Saliba.

LB: Jurrien Timber

While Timber played right-back in the week, with Myles Lewis-Skelly brought into the side on the left, he’s increasingly been deployed as a left-sided defender of late, playing 90 minutes there against Forest in the last league game and Chelsea in the League Cup.

For a threatening game against a resurgent United, Timber and White seems a stronger pair to flank the defence than Timber and Lewis-Skelly.

DM: Martin Zubimendi

The midfield is perhaps the most important area of the pitch against United, whose captain Bruno Fernandes shone in his first match back in the No.10 role after being stifled deeper under Ruben Amorim, and Kobbie Mainoo performing well with a point to prove after largely being left out by the former boss.

Zubimendi has been one of the Premier League’s most impressive midfielders this season, and could be the man to stifle Fernandes after he exploded into life against City.

CM: Martin Odegaard

Odegaard has been in good form in the Premier League of late, with three of his four direct goal contributions in the competition this season coming in the last five games – all in wins.

He was rested against Inter in the week for the full game, undoubtedly with an eye on his participation against United.

CM: Declan Rice

Only Zubimendi and Timber have played more minutes outfield for Arsenal this season than Rice, and he is alongside that pair as one of his club’s most important assets.

He was also given a rest against Inter, playing a few minutes from the bench, so he should also be fully ready to tackle the challenge of facing an in-form United midfield.

RW: Bukayo Saka

Generally Arsenal’s most prodigious attacking talent, Saka wasn’t in the starting XI for the last league game, against Forest, but played the full 90 against Inter in the week, as captain, and assisted the third goal.

While playing 90 minutes just days ago could mean he doesn’t feature for the entire game, the form he got himself in suggests he’ll be an important member of the attacking line, especially against a United side with Luke Shaw playing left-back last time out, despite being moved to centre-back in recent seasons as he begins to slow.

ST: Viktor Gyokeres

Gyokeres watched from the bench as Gabriel Jesus scored a brace against Inter, before coming on to cap the game off with Arsenal’s third goal – his second in three games, after one against Chelsea was paired with an assist.

Arteta’s thoughts in the week suggest there could be a toss up between strikers, though Gyokeres’ form and the fact he’s been preferred in the league this season means he might be given the nod.

Arteta said: “This is great. We’ve been missing Gabi a lot. I think he’s going to raise his confidence level with the teams because we have different profiles in that position, that we have with the wingers in other positions.

“And the fact that those players are playing at that level, Viktor comes in and has a great impact as well in the game. It only makes us better and that’s what we’re seeking.

“If I had to write it, probably that [both strikers scoring] would be it. So I’m very happy with that.”

LW: Gabriel Martinelli

Martinelli and Leandro Trossard have rotated in the left-wing position in recent games. In the last four in all competitions, they’ve played two each.

Trossard was preferred against Inter, but had no impact, nor did he have when he started in the League Cup against Chelsea.

Martinelli started on the left wing in the 0-0 Premier League draw with Forest prior to that, and also against Portsmouth in the FA Cup a couple of games prior, in which he scored a hat-trick.

While there could be a toss up between both, the Brazilian is the man with the better recent form, and being rested against Inter suggests he could take the role against United, who he’s only ever lost against in three of 11 games.

