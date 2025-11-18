Arsenal host Tottenham this weekend in the North London derby, but with injuries piling up, Mikel Arteta has a selection headache.

A number of key players are likely to miss the game for Arsenal and a few Arsenal stars also picked up knocks over the international break.

Taking the latest injury news into consideration, we’ve predicted how Arsenal will line up against Spurs this weekend.

GK: David Raya

There are no doubts over who will be starting in goal.

Raya has already kept seven clean sheets in the Premier League this season – the most of any goalkeeper.

RB: Jurrien Timber

The 24-year-old picked up a knock while on international duty with the Netherlands, but is expected to be fine for the weekend against Spurs.

During a game against Lithuania on Monday, the defender required treatment in the first half, but was able to continue until he was withdrawn just after the hour mark.

CB: William Saliba

The Frenchman was rested for France’s final international game against Azerbaijan, meaning he should be ready to go at the weekend.

With the other potential absentees in Arsenal’s backline, Saliba’s presence against Tottenham will be crucial.

CB: Cristhian Mosquera

After Gabriel sustained a thigh injury while on international duty with Brazil, Mosquera is expected to replace him in the Arsenal XI.

The severity of Gabriel’s injury hasn’t been fully disclosed, but it currently seems unlikely that he’ll recover in time for the weekend.

Thankfully, Arsenal have Mosquera to fill his boots, who’s looked like a dependable performer so far this season.

LB: Riccardo Calafiori

Despite leaving the Italy camp early due to injury, the Italian full-back is expected to be available for the weekend.

“Riccardo Calafiori will be available for North London Derby,” is what Fabrizio Romano confirmed on X.

“No injury, no issues. Just overload.”

CM: Martin Zubimendi

Zubimendi scored against Georgia during Spain’s 4-0 triumph and should be fit to face Spurs this weekend.

Playing at the base of midfield, he’ll have a key role to play in whether Arsenal are successful against their local rivals.

Providing that he doesn’t pick up an injury tonight against Turkey, his spot in the starting XI is almost guaranteed.

CM: Declan Rice

Rice played just over an hour in each of England’s recent matches against Serbia and Albania.

Thankfully, he didn’t pick up any knocks while on international duty and should be fit to face Tottenham at the weekend.

CM: Eberechi Eze

The Arsenal star grabbed headlines over the international break with his superbly taken goal against Serbia.

He also played 60 minutes against Albania and given that Martin Odegaard likely won’t be fit to start this weekend, Eze should keep his spot in the starting XI.

RW: Bukayo Saka

Like Eze, Saka was also on target for England over the international break as he also bagged a goal against Serbia.

Against Albania, he came on as a second-half substitute and looks in good condition to play Spurs on Sunday.

For club and country, he’s now scored three goals in his last three starts.

LW: Leandro Trossard

With injuries to Gabriel Martinelli and Noni Madueke, Trossard has nailed down the left-wing spot as his own in recent weeks.

Having produced five goal contributions in his last seven matches for club and country, he’s expected to keep his spot in Arteta’s side.

ST: Mikel Merino

With Viktor Gyokeres a doubt and Kai Havertz still recovering from injury, Merino seems like the obvious choice for Arteta to go with against Spurs.

The 29-year-old has done a good job filling this role in the past and has started up front in Arsenal’s last two matches.

Barring a late recovery from Gyokeres, it seems more than likely that Merino will keep hold of his spot in the starting XI.

