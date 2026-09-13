Arsenal on course for Premier League record after Sunderland win

Arsenal remain on course to set a new Premier League record after they continued their 100% record with a win at Sunderland.

Bruno Guimaraes scored a screamer just before the hour mark, a few minutes after David Raya had saved a penalty at the other end, before a Bukayo Saka penalty finished it off, meaning that Arsenal became the only team with a 100% record after four games ahead of Manchester City’s Sunday game against their neighbours United.

And early season predictions that Arsenal would walk to another Premier League title are looking ominously true for it is hard to see where they will drop points.

Next in the league, they travel to Brighton having not lost to the Seagulls since 2023. You have to go all the way back to June 2020 to find the last time the Gunners lost at the Amex.

Following that, they head to Nottingham Forest who they also have an excellent record against. Not since May 2023 have Arsenal lost against the Tricky Trees.

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It is not until the 1st of November and a trip to Anfield that Arsenal face another top-four side meaning they could easily maintain their 100% record up to that point and possibly beyond.

Should they win every game between now and the game against Liverpool, that will be nine consecutive victories to start the season which would tie the Premier League record.

The Chelsea team of 2005-06 reached that tally under Jose Mourinho with their run ended via a 1-1 draw at Goodison. Chelsea’s effort was similar to Arsenal’s in that it was a defence-first approach and Mourinho’s Blues started the first six games with clean sheets.

Next on the list is the Liverpool team of 2019-20 who managed eight wins on their way to the Premier League title. It was Manchester United who stopped them with a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.

Then there is a bit of a gap with five teams on six wins, they include 1994-95 Newcastle, 2009-10 Chelsea, 2016-17 and 2023-24 Manchester City and the 2018-19 Liverpool team.

Arsenal’s previous best effort came in the 2004-05 season when they won five games to start the season, although they did eventually lose the title to Chelsea.

That season was built on scoring with Arsenal starting the season by hitting 19 in their first five games.

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