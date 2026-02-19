Arsenal’s summer investment was designed to add depth across the squad, but injuries striking the same positions have become a recurring issue this season.

The Gunners sit five points clear at the top of the Premier League after 27 games and many have labelled their squad as the strongest in the division.

Six months into the season, they have battled injuries like everyone else. But with recurring positional shortages throughout the campaign, the question remains: will availability, rather than ability, derail their title challenge?

Andrea Berta’s statement arrival

Andrea Berta took over from Edu Gaspar as Arsenal’s new sporting director, the latter departing for a fresh start at Nottingham Forest.

The Italian wasted little time, signing seven players permanently in the summer, as well as securing Piero Hincapie on loan with an obligation to buy.

Martin Zubimendi arrived from Real Sociedad as a direct replacement for Thomas Partey, while Christian Norgaard was recruited to succeed Jorginho.

The first signing of the window, however, was Noni Madueke – a player who predominantly operates on the same flank as Bukayo Saka, who signed a five-year contract extension this week.

That move prompted 10,000 Arsenal fans to sign a petition opposing it at the time, but it underlined the club’s strategy: two top-class players for every position, minimising any drop-off when injuries strike.

Hincapie was brought in to provide cover for Gabriel Magalhaes and Riccardo Calafiori across centre-back and left-back.

FA Cup winner Eberechi Eze arrived from Crystal Palace to support the then-injured Kai Havertz, while Kepa Arrizabalaga joined as back-up to David Raya.

Cristhian Mosquera, 21, was signed from Valencia to deputise for William Saliba at right centre-back, and Viktor Gyokeres was recruited to solve the long-standing absence of an out-and-out No.9.

On paper, Arsenal entered the season far better equipped to manage injuries to key players in any area of the pitch. Piers Morgan has called it the strongest squad in the history of club football.

How injuries have hit the squad

Despite a reported £250million summer spend, Arsenal have still felt short in certain positions.

Reflecting on the pattern of absences, Mikel Arteta said: “Before it was the strikers, then it was the defenders and now it’s the midfielders.

“We are still coping with that, but we need some players back and fit to give us not only numbers but different options in relation to the opponent that we have.”

For a month from late October, Gabriel Jesus, Havertz and Gyokeres were all sidelined simultaneously.

Mikel Merino was again required to operate further forward – as he did last season – leaving little noticeable improvement in attacking depth compared to 12 months ago.

In early December, Gabriel, Saliba and Mosquera were also absent during the same spell, albeit with Saliba’s lay-off shorter than the others.

Jurrien Timber was forced to fill in away from his preferred role, while Hincapie shifted inside after initially settling at left-back. At that stage, the squad looked thinner than it had the previous year.

Madueke missed two months with a knee injury before returning in November, while Saka has struggled with hamstring and hip issues.

When one has been absent, the other has been required to shoulder an increased workload, restricting Arteta’s ability to rotate.

Now, in mid-February, Arsenal are without three midfielders who occupy similar roles.

Merino has undergone foot surgery, while Martin Odegaard and Havertz are out injured again after the German impressed in the No.10 role.

Arteta may face questions over allowing Ethan Nwaneri, 18, to join Marseille on loan in January, particularly with his attacking midfield options already stretched.

A goal on his Ligue 1 debut did nothing to dampen the criticism.

Yet predicting further injuries to Odegaard and Havertz would have been near impossible.

When absences repeatedly strike the same position, squad size alone offers limited protection. Depth can quickly feel superficial when the available options lack positional variety.

What now for Arteta?

Arsenal remain competitive on all four fronts: top of the Premier League, into the Champions League knockouts, through to the FA Cup fifth round and in the Carabao Cup final.

Rotation is essential to sustain that challenge – yet Arteta’s current predicament restricts it.

Draws away to Nottingham Forest, Brentford and Wolves in recent weeks will need to become victories in the run-in, particularly with Manchester City building momentum after winning at Anfield.

Arteta could look to increase minutes for players such as Norgaard and Mosquera to preserve freshness and reduce the risk of burnout among key starters.

Some Arsenal fans have criticised the decision to limit the Dane’s minutes.

Meanwhile, following Roberto De Zerbi’s abrupt departure from Marseille, Nwaneri was an unused substitute in their Valentine’s Day draw with Strasbourg.

Should his playing time remain short and Arsenal’s midfield issues persist, recalling him could become a consideration.

Arsenal have won just two of their last six league matches and have struggled to capitalise when City faltered. Their biggest opponents have been themselves.

Whether that reflects nerves, fatigue, or disruption caused by fluctuating availability is open to debate, but the dominance of late 2025 has faded. Constant reshuffling can disrupt rhythm and cohesion.

However, with Odegaard and Havertz reportedly close to being available again, Arsenal may yet rediscover their fluency – and edge closer to ending a 22-year wait for the title.

Arsenal’s squad is deeper than ever, but depth only protects you if it’s spread evenly.

When injuries hit in waves across the same positions, even the biggest group can feel fragile. If that pattern persists through the run-in, it may prove decisive.

