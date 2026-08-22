The 2026-27 Premier League season is underway and there is an overwhelming consensus that Arsenal will win it again.

Mikel Arteta’s reigning champions laid down a marker in the Community Shield and looked similarly imperious in their 3-0 victory over Coventry City on the opening weekend.

We’ve rounded up the few pundits and journalists we could find that don’t think it will be Arsenal’s year.

Joe Hart

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the former Manchester City goalkeeper is backing his former club.

“It’s really important how Arsenal handle the scrutiny of being champions, but they will totally understand that and what is coming their way,” Hart said of Arsenal in the BBC round-up.

He isn’t reading too much into how comprehensively City got outplayed by the Gunners in the Community Shield.

“City were clunky against Arsenal in Cardiff, but I don’t think they will over-react to one poor game. I think they still believe they’ve got the team and the quality to challenge.”

Paul Robinson

Another former England No.1 believes that Arsenal will finish as runners-up to Man City.

His doubts appear to be based around their centre-forward.

Konsa changes the picture, but it doesn’t sound as though he’s convinced as long as Viktor Gyokeres and Kai Havertz are Arteta’s main options up top.

“If Victor Osimhen comes in from Galatasaray, and they get Villa defender Ezri Konsa too, then it’s a different conversation,” Robinson says.

“But they are not the only team still trying to get deals done.”

Shay Given

Goalkeepers, eh?

Given echoes Robinson’s concerns. Sounds as though they wouldn’t have massively feared facing Arsenal’s current centre-forward options:

“They might miss out on the title unless they sign a top striker in the next couple of weeks to help with the goal situation.”

Jack Rathborn (The Independent)

Six of The Independent‘s team of seven believe it’ll be Arsenal’s year again.

The one exception was their sports editor, who stuck his neck out:

“Chelsea. This is more to do with what Arsenal are up against: lingering fatigue, a style of play that led to a lot of narrow victories (though the tension of a first title could erase that issue) and the underrated challenge of back-to-back titles, something Arsenal haven’t achieved since 1935. So who is seizing the moment? The stars could be aligning for Xabi Alonso.

“One game per week and undoubtedly enough talent to mix it with the champions, if it can click early, then Chelsea’s trajectory, in stark contrast to last season after Enzo Maresca’s strop and the inevitable Club World Cup fatigue, should leave them primed for a remarkable rebound.

“Alonso’s poise when it truly counts, with experience from Bayer Leverkusen’s title tilt may just prove enough should the Gunners shift focus slightly towards Europe.”

Thom Harris (The Athletic)

Seven of The Athletic‘s team of eight writers believe it’ll be Arsenal.

The exception came from football data writer Thomas Harris, who reasons:

“I’ll go against the grain and say City. Erling Haaland was lethal at the World Cup, while Antoine Semenyo, Jeremy Doku and Rayan Cherki are all game changers.

“Phil Foden has a point to prove, and while the potential loss of Rodri will sting, the signing of Elliot Anderson will help to plug some of the defensive gaps.”

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