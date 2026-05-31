Arsenal’s rivals have been queuing up to laugh at the Gunners after they lost the Champions League final against PSG.

The London club began the Budapest final in perfect fashion with an early goal from Kai Havertz, but an Ousmane Dembele penalty set up a shootout before Eberechi Eze and Gabriel missed to hand the trophy to the French team.

And no sooner had the final whistle blown, Arsenal’s rivals were having a laugh at their failure.

Chelsea, who have two Champions League trophies in their museum, took the opportunity to remind everyone they can see those pieces of silverware by booking a stadium tour.

Come and visit London’s Home of Trophies. 🏆 Book your Stadium Tour at Stamford Bridge now. ⭐️⭐️ — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 30, 2026

Someone clearly had a word with the social media admin though who later made a weird joke about them deserving ‘another red card’ before congratulating Arsenal. Bottled it.

We probably deserve another red card for that last post! But in all seriousness, congratulations to @Arsenal on winning the Premier League and a great run in the Champions League. Looking forward to picking up the battle again with you next season. https://t.co/amCOpyJ2eo pic.twitter.com/gMiTxIttj2 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 30, 2026

An Arsenal failure is like a red rag to a bull for Erling Haaland who has become a figure of hate for the Gunners in recent years.

The Manchester City striker, who has a Champions League winner’s medal at home, did not even need to caption a photo for everyone to know what he was reacting to.

Haaland, flanked by three of his mates who are some of the most Scandinavian people you will ever see, simply smiled into the camera in a post that came soon after the final whistle.

And if Haaland at least has a leg to stand on, you have got to admire the shamelessness of Spurs players relishing in Arsenal’s defeat given the season they had.

In a wonderful showing of pettiness, Djed Spence reshared a post from the Arsenal Twitter account showing him being tackled by Mosquera back in February with the caption Locked up 🔐.

Spence simply replied 👀🔓.

Arsenal’s lack of major European silverware – they have only won the Cup Winners’ Cup and Inter-Cities Fairs Cup – also allowed anyone who has lifted a trophy to have a pop, including newly crowned Conference League champions Crystal Palace.

Soon after the whistle went, Palace posted a picture of their squad celebrating with the caption ‘European Champions’.

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