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Arsenal’s wait for a first major European trophy goes on.

Arsenal rivals queue up to laugh at agonising Champions League final defeat

Sam Cooper
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Arsenal’s rivals have been queuing up to laugh at the Gunners after they lost the Champions League final against PSG.

The London club began the Budapest final in perfect fashion with an early goal from Kai Havertz, but an Ousmane Dembele penalty set up a shootout before Eberechi Eze and Gabriel missed to hand the trophy to the French team.

And no sooner had the final whistle blown, Arsenal’s rivals were having a laugh at their failure.

Chelsea, who have two Champions League trophies in their museum, took the opportunity to remind everyone they can see those pieces of silverware by booking a stadium tour.

Someone clearly had a word with the social media admin though who later made a weird joke about them deserving ‘another red card’ before congratulating Arsenal. Bottled it.

An Arsenal failure is like a red rag to a bull for Erling Haaland who has become a figure of hate for the Gunners in recent years.

The Manchester City striker, who has a Champions League winner’s medal at home, did not even need to caption a photo for everyone to know what he was reacting to.

Haaland, flanked by three of his mates who are some of the most Scandinavian people you will ever see, simply smiled into the camera in a post that came soon after the final whistle.

And if Haaland at least has a leg to stand on, you have got to admire the shamelessness of Spurs players relishing in Arsenal’s defeat given the season they had.

In a wonderful showing of pettiness, Djed Spence reshared a post from the Arsenal Twitter account showing him being tackled by Mosquera back in February with the caption Locked up 🔐.

Spence simply replied 👀🔓.

Arsenal’s lack of major European silverware – they have only won the Cup Winners’ Cup and Inter-Cities Fairs Cup – also allowed anyone who has lifted a trophy to have a pop, including newly crowned Conference League champions Crystal Palace.

Soon after the whistle went, Palace posted a picture of their squad celebrating with the caption ‘European Champions’.

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