Rival fans are taking it well...

‘Fold the sport’: 13 of the saltiest internet reactions to Arsenal’s set-piece prowess

Nestor Watach

Arsenal are now the clear favourites for the Premier League title, and their agricultural style has sent rival fans into an existential tailspin.

Mikel Arteta’s Gunners won yet another game thanks to a set piece on Sunday, with Eberechi Eze converting Declan Rice’s pinpoint delivery, ultimately the difference in their 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace.

On a weekend in which the other three pre-season favourites for the title all lost, Arsenal are now in the driving seat, backed heavily by both bookmakers and analysts to win their first league title in over 20 years.

They’re now four points clear at the top of the table, six points clear of Manchester City, seven ahead of Liverpool and eight in front of Chelsea.

But their defensively sturdy approach, mixed with scoring the vast majority of their goals from set-pieces, doesn’t appear to be winning over any neutrals.

A Sky Sports graphic showing that Arsenal rank just 17th (only Leeds, Wolves and Nottingham Forest have scored fewer) went viral on social media and prompted plenty of derision from salty rivals.

And right now, there’s no one saltier than former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara.

“I can’t stand it, I hate it. It’s killing the game, especially the Premier League,” O’Hara said on Sky Sports.

“It’s like watching non-league at the moment, some of the football I’m watching. Spurs at the weekend: territory football, head it out, [Kevin] Danso comes up, gets the towel out and starts throwing… It’s so one-dimensional.

“I get it, some of the lesser teams like Brentford, if you’ve got a long throw then it can cause problems and maybe create a chance. But the top teams doing throw-ins? I can’t believe what I’m watching.

“It’s all down to Arsenal, Arsenal started this. Arsenal started the long throw, the set pieces. They’ve killed the Premier League in terms of fluid football and enjoyable football.”

He’s not the only one to express that opinion. We’ve compiled some of the saltiest responses to Arsenal’s set-piece dominance:

