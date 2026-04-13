Arsenal have been accused of being their own worst memories after their recent defeat to Bournemouth reopened the Premier League title race.

The Gunners’ social media team hyped up the clash with Andoni Iraola’s Cherries, and some have suggested that this has only served to heighten the tension and anxiety around Mikel Arteta’s squad and the fanbase at large.

We’ve highlighted 11 times Arsenal gave it the big’un on social media – only to end up licking their wounds.

Tottenham (May 2022)

Tottenham 3-0 Arsenal

Arsenal’s Twitter did the usual ahead of the season-defining North London Derby at the end of the 2021-22 campaign. Some nostalgia content, some training stuff, your classic sponsored slo-mo arrival shots.

But really, they didn’t go any more ostentatious than a graphic of Arteta outlining the stakes at play. We’ve included this as a reminder of the way things were. Nowt too flashy.

2026 Arsenal would do well to learn a thing or two from their 2022 Admin.

💬 “The message is clear… If we win, we are in the Champions League next season.” 🎙 @M8Arteta pic.twitter.com/sS8Fgme9XG — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 12, 2022

Manchester City (February 2023)

Arsenal 1-3 Man City

Where’s the Curb Your Enthusiasm theme?

All of us. Together. Bringing the energy. Let’s go, Gooners ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/9A0WkrlX2M — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 15, 2023

Manchester City (April 2023)

Man City 4-1 Arsenal

…Because their pre-match montage in February worked so well.

Matchday in Manchester. Let’s do this – together! 👊 pic.twitter.com/zjf5BbmBhY — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 26, 2023

Manchester City (March 2024)

Man City 0-0 Arsenal

Alright, fair enough, not a defeat. But we’re including this one as it was a missed opportunity.

Not winning proved costly in the end, and the lads from AFTV celebrating the point became an enduring meme that ultimately defined that trophyless campaign.

As for the pre-match video? Give it a couple of years and ChatGPT will be able to stitch one of these together. Local cafe. Bit of spoken word. Something about “journeys” and “stories, songs, memories”. Bish, bash, bosh.

Moments we live together. Arsenal. All of us. pic.twitter.com/t7zVNjZbEa — Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 31, 2024

Bayern Munich (April 2024)

Bayern Munich 1-0 Arsenal

Arsenal put out one of their usual videos ahead of the first leg – a spirited 2-2 draw at The Emirates.

They repeated the trick ahead of the trip to Bavaria while the tie sting hung in the balance.

Ah.

Stand up and be counted. The moment is now. pic.twitter.com/N2J9mCFp0A — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 17, 2024

PSG x 2 (April & May 2025)

Arsenal 0-1 PSG

The big one.

…Ousmane Dembele scored after four minutes and Arsenal never had an answer from there.

Where’s that Mick McCarthy clip?

PSG 2-1 Arsenal

Browsing Arsenal’s Twitter from the days leading up to the return leg had all the catchy phrases you might have expect to hear on Jake Humphrey’s podcast.

Ready To Give Everything. Let’s Show Who We Are. Make It Happen.

Liverpool (August 2025)

Liverpool 1-0 Arsenal

Not too extravagant, this one, to be fair. Going whole hog in August wouldn’t really make any sense. Marathon not a sprint and all that.

But highlighting their unbeaten streak against the Premier League’s ‘Big Six’ probably should have been left until afterwards, in hindsight. Asking for trouble.

Manchester United (January 2026)

Arsenal 2-3 Man Utd

Evoking the white-hot glory days of Arsenal and Manchester United’s rivalry back in the day only served as a reminder of the mettle that was lacking on this particular occasion.

It mattered then. It matters now. pic.twitter.com/5u1qRT4LDa — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 25, 2026

Manchester City (March 2026)

Man City 2-0 Arsenal (League Cup final)

This is Man City’s fourth entry in this list.

Maybe that should tell Arsenal’s social media manager something. Why not try a bit more low-key ahead of the trip to the Etihad this time around? Worth a try.

Bournemouth (April 2026)

Arsenal 1-2 Bournemouth

Where to start with Bournemouth?

Arteta did his best John Sitton in the pre-match presser, calling on the fans to “bring their dinner”. The club also stuck out a message from club captain Martin Odegaard requesting they bring the noise.

Evidently nervous about a sleepy atmosphere in the dreaded 12:30 Saturday kick-off. For good reason, too, given that the Emirates felt like a tetchy exam hall by the end.

READ NEXT: Arsenal 2026 next? The 8 biggest Premier League title collapses in history



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