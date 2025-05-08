Following Arsenal‘s exit from the Champions League, it means that Mikel Arteta’s side will have to endure another trophyless season.

When assessing their squad, it’s obvious to see that the Gunners have talent all over the pitch, but the lack of a clinical forward has perhaps cost them at times.

Signing a new forward will be at the top of Arsenal’s agenda this summer and we’ve identified six realistic game-changing forwards that they should go after.

Viktor Gyokeres

The former Coventry City striker has been causing havoc in Portugal since signing for Sporting back in 2023.

Arsenal have been admirers of the 26-year-old for quite some time and this summer seems like the perfect moment to pull the trigger and sign him.

Across all competitions, he’s scored a whopping 52 goals this season, along with providing 12 assists.

The Swedish international has a €100million [£83.2m] release clause, although it’s been suggested that Sporting could accept an offer of €75m-€85m (£62.37m-£70.68m).

Given his pace, power and ball striking ability, we can’t help but think that he’d be a perfect fit for Premier League football.

Bryan Mbeumo

Arsenal won’t strictly be looking for number nines this year either and someone to target as an inside forward is Brentford’s Mbeumo.

With the Gunners looking for a suitable Bukayo Saka backup option, Mbeumo is someone who ticks a lot of boxes.

Having scored 18 goals in the Premier League this season, there’s bound to be plenty of clubs interested in the 25-year-old.

As reported by our friends over at TeamTalk, Mbeumo is one of the options under consideration by Arsenal going into the summer.

The Bees reportedly value the winger at £60million and along with Arsenal, the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle have also been linked.

Ademola Lookman

Lookman didn’t exactly tear things up during his last stint in the Premier League with Everton, Fulham and Leicester, but the 27-year-old has taken his game to a whole new level of late.

His move to Atalanta has been a resounding success and clubs like Arsenal are now pondering his signiture.

Following his heroics in the Europa League final last season, Lookman finished 14th in the Ballon d’Or which was higher than any Arsenal player that year.

He nearly left Atalanta last year after agreeing terms with PSG, but a move didn’t materialise in the end.

The 27-year-old has produced 26 goal contributions this season and is seemingly open to a move this summer.

Jamie Gittens

The Borussia Dortmund star has grabbed plenty of headlines this season and Arsenal will need to fend off Chelsea and Liverpool if they do decide to pursue this deal.

According to reports from Germany, Gittens has already informed the Dortmund dressing room that he’ll be leaving this summer, with plenty of top sides interested.

The 20-year-old can play in multiple roles and would be a seamless fit into Arteta’s system.

Liam Delap

Available for just £30million this summer because of his release clause, Delap is going to be an absolute bargain for whoever signs him.

While Ipswich have struggled to acclimatise to life in the Premier League, their 22-year-old striker has taken the league by storm.

A powerful runner who can stretch defences with his pace, it’s no surprise that the former Manchester City star has plenty of admirers this summer.

He’s managed to score 12 league goals in a struggling Ipswich side and we can only imagine how much his numbers would increase with better service.

Of course, Arsenal aren’t alone in their interest of Delap, but they’ll certainly be tempted to trigger his release clause.

Benjamin Sesko

Along with Arsenal, the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea have all been keeping tabs on the RB Leipzig star in recent times.

The good news for Arsenal is that Sesko does have a release clause within his contract. The bad news is his release clause has increased ahead of the summer.

As per Sky Germany, the clause started at £49.5 million [€60m] but is now thought to be in excess of £66million [€80m].

The 21-year-old has scored 21 goals across all competitions this season, but he certainly won’t come cheap.