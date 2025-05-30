Arsenal have finished second in the Premier League for a third consecutive season and Mikel Arteta will be hoping that his side can go one step further in 2025-26.

The rumour mill is already in full swing and Arsenal have been linked with plenty of players of late, with some being more realistic than others.

Using those latest rumours and the current players at Arsenal, we’ve compiled Arteta’s dream XI for next season.

GK: David Raya

While Arsenal are in the market for a new backup goalkeeper this summer, there’s no doubt that Raya will be their first-choice in 2025-26.

The Spaniard kept 13 clean sheets in the Premier League last season and produced several world-class saves throughout the campaign.

Aged 29, he’s still got plenty of years left in him yet.

RB: Ben White

After missing a large chunk of the season with a knee injury, Arteta will be hoping that White can regain his best form in 2025-26.

The 27-year-old is a fan favourite at Arsenal and should nail down a starting spot next season, providing that he remains injury-free.

“[He is] a player that has given us something very, very special, especially in that right unit,” Arteta said when discussing the importance of White.

CB: William Saliba

There have been some murmurings that Real Madrid have been sniffing around Saliba of late and it’s easy to see why.

The Frenchman has established himself as one of the best defenders in Europe over the last few years and is a vital component of Arteta’s XI.

“What I’m certain, because I had a conversation with him, that he’s so happy here, that he wants to continue with us, and what will happen in the future,” Arteta said earlier this month when discussing Saliba’s future.

“Obviously it’s our negotiations and things that have to take time and process and be on top of them, but I’m quite confident that William is very happy here and that’s the place that he wants to be.”

CB: Gabriel

Since making his debut for Arsenal, Gabriel has scored more goals than any other Premier League defender.

The Brazilian centre-half is a menace in both boxes and he’s formed a formidable partnership with Saliba over the last few years.

When fully fit, he’s one of the first names on the team sheet.

LB: Myles Lewis-Skelly

The left-back role has been somewhat of a problem position for Arsenal in recent seasons. That was until Lewis-Skelly made his breakthrough.

Capable of playing in a few positions, it seems likely that he’ll be Arsenal’s starting left-back for the foreseeable future.

“He’s spectacular at left back and he looks like one of the best players in the Arsenal team,” Jamie Carragher said on CBS Sports when describing the teenager.

“He’s going into central midfield and receiving the ball on the half turn. He’s taking responsibility.”

DM: Martin Zubimendi

As per the latest reports, Arsenal are close to landing a deal for Zubimendi.

The Real Sociedad holding midfielder has been a long-term target for Arsenal and should be an upgrade on the likes of Thomas Partey and Jorginho.

Arsenal have agreed to pay his £51million release clause and should get the signing over the line in the next couple of weeks.

We certainly can’t wait to see him in action in the Premier League.

CM: Declan Rice

Signing a player like Zubimendi could also unlock a new level in Rice.

The 26-year-old showcased his goalscoring knack in the second half of the season and brings a nice balance to Arsenal’s midfield.

“Arsenal deserve to be pushing for trophies and winning things but there’s not a lot more we can be doing,” Rice said when reflecting on Arsenal’s season.

“We’re all desperate for it. That’s why we play football, we want to win trophies, we want to be at the pinnacle, winning stuff.”

CM: Martin Odegaard

Odegaard wasn’t at his very best last season, but there’s no denying the quality that he possesses.

In the Premier League, only six players created more chances than the Danish midfielder last season, who made a key pass every 37 minutes on average.

If Arsenal do win a trophy next season, we can almost guarantee that Odegaard will have a key role to play.

RW: Bukayo Saka

Had Saka not missed three months of the season through injury, who knows what would’ve happened?

When fully fit, the 26-year-old is one of the most productive players in Europe, who is capable of winning matches by himself.

Across all competitions, he produced 26 goal contributions in 37 appearances during 2024-25, averaging a goal or assist every 100 minutes.

LW: Rodrygo

This one would be ambitious, but it’s not beyond the realms of possibility.

Rodrygo is a world-class player in his own right, but there can be no denying that he’s been overshadowed by the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior of late.

Arsenal have been linked with the Brazilian for quite some time and while he’d cost a pretty penny, he could absolutely make the difference when it comes to winning silverware.

Let’s wait and see what Xabi Alonso plans on doing with the 24-year-old.

ST: Benjamin Sesko

Arsenal have reportedly entered talks to sign Sesko, with the forward ready to leave RB Leipzig this summer.

Talks are at an initial stage, with the Gunners keen to finally sign a striker after lacking firepower in 2024-25.

They previously had offers for Sesko rejected in May last year and during the most recent January transfer window.

However, he will not come cheaply, with The Telegraph reporting having reported that the Slovenia international coming with an asking price of £92million.

If Arsenal have decided that the 21-year-old, who scored 27 Bundesliga goals over the previous two seasons, will be their number nine for the long haul, they’ll want to negotiate a far cheaper deal.

