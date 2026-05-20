Arsenal are celebrating winning the Premier League title – but it won’t be long before Mikel Arteta is planning for how best to retain it.

The Gunners ended a 22-year title drought after Manchester City slipped up at Bournemouth.

Arsenal fans and players celebrated long into the night, but focus will quickly switch to the Champions League final.

Then Arteta and Sporting Director Andrea Berta must implement their summer recruitment plans. Which should include these five stars…

Kvicha Kvaratskhelia

Arsenal’s priority this summer is a left winger. In which case, why not make a move for arguably the best in the world right now?

Liverpool were right last summer to strengthen from a position of maximum authority, as Premier League champions. Yes, they were ham-fisted in how they went about it but the overall premise was sound.

It has been decades since Arsenal will have had as much sway, which will only increase if they win the Champions League final.

Either way, Arteta and Berta ought to exercise that authority by moving for the biggest threat they will face in Budapest next week.

Kvaratskhelia would not come cheap. The Gunners would have to break their own transfer record and probably the Premier League’s too to land the Georgian. But he would be worth it.

Kvaratskhelia has only been at PSG for 18 months, so he may prefer to stick around a little longer, but what else has he got to achieve in Paris?

He’s already a two-time domestic title winner as well as a European champion, regardless of whether PSG retain their European Cup.

It might be a long shot, but Arsenal ought to at least try.

Anthony Gordon

If they can’t land one of the best in Europe, perhaps Arsenal might settle for the Premier League’s pride.

It seems clear that Gordon wants to leave Newcastle, and the Toon Army aren’t too perturbed about losing the England winger.

Newcastle just need to get the best deal for a player they paid around £40million for in 2023.

Bayern are said to be keen, but not so keen as to pay Newcastle the £75million they want. The Bavarians will only go as high as £60million, apparently.

Which presents an opening for Arsenal. But their decisiveness may be dimmed by the fact that everyone knows Gordon wants to go. Arsenal may be thinking that if they wait for the winger to kick up a fuss, it might force Newcastle’s hand.

Of course, Newcastle have been here before, only a year ago, and will be desperate to avoid a repeat of the Alexander Isak saga.

Given that and the interest from elsewhere, Arsenal should approach Newcastle with purpose, rather than faff like Liverpool over Isak.

Julian Alvarez

Arsenal spent big – finally – last summer to sign a centre-forward, and despite the flak flung at Viktor Gyokeres, he has scored vital goals on the way to the title and the Champions League.

There is, though, room up front for an upgrade, while Arteta does not have the depth he might like at centre-forward if he is to make this a period of sustained success.

Alvarez seems to be the one Arteta wants most – but he’s not the only coach casting eyes towards Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona are also keen. So are PSG.

Barca, though, are pleading poverty over Marcus Rashford so the likelihood of them paying up, even with a part-exchange element, feels unlikely. Especially with packages worth £150million being floated.

Which gives Arsenal the chance to unload Gabriel Martinelli. When the Gunners sign a new left-winger, Martinelli will be surplus to requirements and Atletico are said to be intrigued.

Mateus Fernandes

Arsenal are also minded to strengthen their midfield ranks this summer. Sandro Tonali has long been linked with the Gunners, but that has always felt more like the Newcastle star’s agent trying to manufacture a market for the Italian.

Tonali might cost around £70million, while Fernandes would likely come cheaper, especially if there’s a relegated carcass to pick at in east London.

Fernandes also offers more versatility than Tonali, the West Ham midfielder is comfortable in a deeper role or further forward.

Aged 21, Fernandes is also younger than Tonali by five years. Which is important since the profile of Arteta’s midfield options is on the older side.

All are at least 27, while Christian Norgaard, who struggled for minutes this season anyway, is 32.

Myles Lewis-Skelly’s reintegration brings down the average age, but it is not long since the Gunners were looking to sell the Academy graduate.

Tino Livramento

Now we are into ‘dream’ territory…

Arsenal put a lot of work into the defence last summer and were rewarded with the best defensive record in the league.

The first choice back four need not change, and when you go deeper than that, Arteta looks well-stocked.

Right-back, though, could be a concern for the Arsenal boss. Jurrien Timber and Ben White have both missed periods through injury, with White struggling to recapture his best form.

If there is a market for White, Arsenal could look to cash in this summer. Then approach Newcastle, who might be sick of hearing from the Gunners by the time they ask about Livramento.

Arsenal have regularly been linked with the England defender, as have Manchester City. If Arsenal get to him first, they get the added bonus of spoiling the plans of their main title rivals too.

But this is where Arsenal find themselves this summer. They must look to make the very most of their success in order to prolong it.

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