The next 5 Chelsea players that Arsenal will definitely end up signing
Arsenal have signed more players from Chelsea than any other club in the Premier League era – but who will follow Noni Madueke and Kepa Arrizabalaga across London next?
Seventeen players have played for both of these giant clubs, with the majority moving from Stamford Bridge to the Emirates.
With the Gunners seemingly incapable of letting old habits die, we’ve picked out five current members of the Blues squad we can see playing for Arsenal in the future.
Nicolas Jackson
Jackson is nearing the exit door at Chelsea following two inconsistent seasons, a spate of recent red cards and several players being signed in his position this summer.
The Senegal international isn’t an entirely lost cause though – he’s scored 24 Premier League goals, is a tireless worker and frequently takes up good positions.
Arsenal’s style of play last season was too frequently stodgy and predictable, but Jackson would give them an injection of improvisation that could make the difference in tight games.
Trevoh Chalobah
Unwanted last summer, Chalobah has played his way back into the Chelsea side with a string of fine performances in the second half of 2024-25.
In a fair and just universe, the England international would become part of the furniture at Stamford Bridge.
But we live in a world with FFP and Todd Boehly smacking his lips at the prospect of finessing the bottom line.
We assume Chalobah will leave whenever a suitable offer comes in and Mikel Arteta loves signing defenders.
Unlikely? For now. But the Gunners could do a lot worse.
Liam Delap
We’re not predicting Chelsea will sell Delap this summer. That would be unhinged, even for them.
But we can also imagine a world where their new striker fails to instantly fire, becomes relegated to the bench, misses the World Cup squad and is desperate for first-team football by 2026.
Arsenal aren’t blessed with strikers and the signing of Viktor Gyokeres wouldn’t exactly be one for the future.
Arteta loves a project and he loves big, physical players adept at scoring from set-pieces. It all makes sense.
Malo Gusto
Tell us you can’t picture Gusto holding up an Arsenal shirt next summer after a £30million move across London, replacing the Manchester United-bound Ben White.
You can’t? Liars. It is inevitable.
Carney Chukwuemeka
Perhaps the biggest reach on this list, but Chukwuemeka is a vastly talented player who has been forgotten in the Chelsea churn.
After spending the second half of last season on loan at Borussia Dortmund, the young midfielder is surplus to requirements for Enzo Maresca’s squad.
A world where Chukwuemeka returns to Dortmund permanently, thrives, and returns to England as a major signing isn’t impossible to envisage.
Would Arsenal take the plunge in those circumstances? Like a die-hard Tesco fan refusing to shop anywhere else, regardless of price and convenience, they absolutely might.
