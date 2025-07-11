Arsenal have signed more players from Chelsea than any other club in the Premier League era – but who will follow Noni Madueke and Kepa Arrizabalaga across London next?

Seventeen players have played for both of these giant clubs, with the majority moving from Stamford Bridge to the Emirates.

With the Gunners seemingly incapable of letting old habits die, we’ve picked out five current members of the Blues squad we can see playing for Arsenal in the future.

Nicolas Jackson

Jackson is nearing the exit door at Chelsea following two inconsistent seasons, a spate of recent red cards and several players being signed in his position this summer.

The Senegal international isn’t an entirely lost cause though – he’s scored 24 Premier League goals, is a tireless worker and frequently takes up good positions.

Arsenal’s style of play last season was too frequently stodgy and predictable, but Jackson would give them an injection of improvisation that could make the difference in tight games.

Trevoh Chalobah

Unwanted last summer, Chalobah has played his way back into the Chelsea side with a string of fine performances in the second half of 2024-25.

In a fair and just universe, the England international would become part of the furniture at Stamford Bridge.

But we live in a world with FFP and Todd Boehly smacking his lips at the prospect of finessing the bottom line.

We assume Chalobah will leave whenever a suitable offer comes in and Mikel Arteta loves signing defenders.