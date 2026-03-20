This is the best Arsenal team of the Emirates era, which means any best XI post-Highbury will feature plenty of current players.

That is certainly the case here, with five of Mikel Arteta’s quadruple-chasing stars making our ultimate Emirates-era XI.

There are also two traitors among us…

GK: David Raya

There have been some stinkers in this position since Jens Lehmann left, and there is no doubt that Raya is the best of the lot.

Petr Cech was solid but uncomfortable with his feet, and his departure – returning to Chelsea after conceding four to the Blues in the Europa League final – wasn’t a great look.

Then there was Bernd Leno, who was the best until Aaron Ramsdale, who was the best until Raya.

Raya is making a huge case to be Spain’s No.1 at the World Cup as he pushes Arsenal on four fronts this season. He has been monstrous, particularly since his hiccup at Wolves.

RB: Bacary Sagna

Jurrien Timber is making a strong case to usurp Sagna, but for now, this remains the Frenchman’s position.

Sagna was incredibly consistent, known for delivering dangerous crosses, and defensively rock-solid. He is one of the most underrated players in Premier League history.

CB: William Saliba

Arsenal only became genuine title contenders once Saliba was in the team. He transformed them from defensively frail into a juggernaut. His injury in March 2023 ultimately cost the Gunners the Premier League title.

He remains a hugely important player and gets into this team comfortably ahead of his predecessors.

CB: Gabriel Magalhaes

Gabriel and Saliba have formed arguably the best defensive partnership in Europe, and Arsenal’s defensive record reflects that.

They complement each other perfectly, while Gabriel’s goal-scoring threat from set-pieces gives him an edge over most centre-backs.

Before their emergence, it was hands down Per Mertesacker and Laurent Koscielny, but as good as they were in their pomp, they don’t quite match the current duo.

LB: Nacho Monreal

Like Sagna on the opposite flank, Monreal delivered remarkable consistency during his time at the club and played a key role in three FA Cup triumphs.

Myles Lewis-Skelly has the potential to become Arsenal’s greatest left-back, but he is nowhere near Monreal just yet.

The same applies to Piero Hincapie and Riccardo Calafiori. Kieran Tierney, Gael Clichy and Kieran Gibbs also rank ahead of them for now.

Signed for around £10million, Monreal was an absolute bargain and even played a key role in the 2017 FA Cup win as part of a back three.

CM: Cesc Fabregas

The former Arsenal captain was unplayable in the early Emirates years before securing his dream move to Barcelona in 2011.

The fanbase remains split after his move to Chelsea in 2014, although Arsenal’s decision not to re-sign him left him with little choice but to join a direct rival.

Regardless, during his Arsenal days, Fabregas was a world-class midfielder.

CM: Declan Rice

Rice has played his way into this team with his performances since the start of 2023-24. The fact that nobody mentions his £100million fee anymore tells you everything; Arsenal may well have paid half price.

CM: Aaron Ramsey

Choosing between Ramsey and Mesut Ozil was easily the toughest call in this team. Ozil is an Arsenal legend who made an instant impact, but Ramsey delivered in the biggest moments.

He scored all types of goals and will be remembered most fondly for his FA Cup final winners against Hull City – ending a nine-year trophy drought – and Chelsea.

And his goal against Galatasaray still needs to be explained.

RW: Bukayo Saka

Arsenal’s ‘Starboy’ carried the club through the toughest period of Arteta’s early reign. More than anyone, he deserves to be there when the biggest prizes arrive.

And they will come – possibly as soon as this Sunday. Seeing Saka lift a trophy will give Arsenal fans a feeling they’ve long been waiting for.

LW: Alexis Sanchez

If Arsenal could bring back any Emirates-era player in their prime, it would surely be Alexis.

At his peak, the Chilean was one of the most electrifying players in Europe and, like Saka, stood head and shoulders above his team-mates during a difficult spell for the club.

ST: Robin van Persie

Van Persie’s final season at Arsenal (2011-12) remains the greatest individual campaign of the Emirates era. He was unstoppable and dragged the Gunners into the Champions League almost single-handedly.

His move to Manchester United ultimately damaged his legacy among Arsenal fans, but there is no denying his quality.

He was United’s standout player in his debut season, winning his first – and the club’s most recent – league title.

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