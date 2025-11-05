Football Manager 26 is finally out now. Any Arsenal fans looking to emulate Mikel Arteta in crafting a hungry young side are in luck, with another crop of talented wonderkids fresh out of Hale End.

Bukayo Saka is the current poster boy for Arsenal’s brilliant academy, but the talent production line doesn’t show any signs of slowing down as more and more local youth products knock on the door for a spot in Arteta’s squad.

Here’s the full lowdown on the Gunners’ four wonderkids on Football Manager 2026 (via FMScout).

Jack Porter

“I think he reacted really well,” Arteta said of Porter when the ‘keeper made headlines by getting the nod in a 5-1 League Cup victory over Bolton last season, 72 days after his 16th birthday.

“He was really composed yesterday in training today as well. His teammates really helped him as well on that. And what an experience and what a way to break a record.

“Jack has been training with us since pre-season, we’re confident he can do the role obviously he plays in the international team, we’ve seen what he can do and we believe he was the right choice.”

Porter awaits his second appearance for his beloved boyhood Gunners, but he has time on his side.

Myles Lewis-Skelly

What a breakthrough season it was for Lewis-Skelly, who is now a regular England international after exploding onto the scene.

A tad unfortunate with the red cards, you imagine those early disciplinary hiccups could be the making of him in the long run.

The young left-back in FM26 with the highest potential. No arguments here.

READ: An XI of the best wonderkids on Football Manager 2026



Ethan Nwaneri

It’s a testament to Nwaneri’s prodigious talent that he featured in Arsenal’s quartet of wonderkids on the last edition of Football Manager, released two years ago.

After becoming Arsenal’s youngest Premier League debutant as a 15-year-old back in September 2022, the attacking midfielder had to be patient for further opportunities before making the step up with regular opportunities last term.

He’s yet to nail down a spot in Arsenal’s first-choice XI but he’s now firmly established himself as an exciting squad option, regularly rotated in when Arteta shuffles his pack.

Archie Stevens

You might be surprised to find that it’s not Max Dowman rounding off this crop of Hale End wonderkids.

We’re as perplexed as you that the scarily talented 15-year-old winger, who just became the youngest debutant in Champions League, is missing from FMScout’s extensive list of talented youngsters.

We posited it might be because he’s too young, which might be for the best, but other 15-year-olds do feature in the long list – so your guess is as good as ours.

Anyway, Stevens does make it. Arsenal announced the signing of the England Under-18 international in September following a successful trial.

The teenage playmaker already has some first-team experience under his belt, having made his professional debut for Rangers before a half-season loan at Dunfermline Athletic last term.

After failing to agree a contract extension north of the border, Stevens is continuing his development for the Gunners’ Under-21s in the Premier League 2.

READ NEXT: Ian Wright claims Arsenal star is currently third best player in the world ahead of Kylian Mbappe



TRY A QUIZ: Can you name Arsenal’s 25 youngest goalscorers since 2000?

