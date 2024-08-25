Ben White leathering the ball at John McGinn deserves to be hung in the Louvre

Like long-range thunderbolts and the FA Cup feeling special, you don’t hear much about elite footballers ‘you wish were alongside you in the trenches’ anymore.

Perhaps that’s because the First World War ended over 100 years ago – in a 2014 YouGov survey, it was discovered that seven per cent of 18–24-year-olds believed Margaret Thatcher was resident at 10 Downing Street in 1918.

And a mere 81% identified Germany as an enemy during the conflict. In short, we’ve moved on – but we propose that the phrase ‘want alongside you in the trenches’ be bought out of retirement specifically for Ben White.

During Arsenal’s 2-0 victory against Aston Villa, White produced another smooth defensive performance as the Gunners exacted revenge for their two defeats to Villa last season.

And the 26-year-old provided a textbook demonstration of having his team-mate’s back when dealing with John McGinn, a professional irritant wearing the colours of Aston Villa.

With the game still goalless, McGinn leathered the ball at William Saliba in frustration at conceding a free-kick. It was petty and unnecessary, with karma ready to pounce on the Scotland international.

Lurking nearby, White gave instant retribution by booting the ball straight into McGinn’s midriff. As expected, the Villa captain crumpled to the floor after failing to stomach a taste of his own medicine.

Every successful team needs a big brother figure who’ll look out for their team-mates in any circumstance; White plays that role to perfection for Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.

White has just kicked off his fourth season at Arsenal after moving to North London from Brighton in 2021.

At the time of his arrival, many mocked Mikel Arteta’s decision to spend £50m on the right-back, words that have since been retracted due to White’s superlative form.

White feels at home in Arsenal’s fiercely competitive environment, as the 26-year-old explained when opening up on the squad’s pre-season.

Speaking to the media team, relayed by Arsenal’s official website, White shedded some light on why this summer was a ‘different’ experience for the players.

“We’re here to really do something and we know that we can because we got so close. It’s the confidence that we’re producing in training and in the first game.”

Asked about Manchester City’s success and if it will take a perfect season to beat them to the Premier League title, Ben said: “They’re unbelievable and have done it for so many years now.

“The players they have are outstanding, so each season is very different. Perfect is probably what it takes to win the Premier League. We’re capable of doing that.

“We’re all driven to win and you see the work that we do day in, day out. The manager has ways of getting us into the right frame of mind. He’s a special manager to play for and you can’t not give 100 percent for him.

In terms of his own personal goals for this season, Ben’s are very much in line with helping out the team.

“I set myself goals every season, individually and in my life,” he explained. “It’s the same thing, just doing my best and trying to improve every day for the team.

“If you ask the manager, there’d be loads of things I can improve! There are different situations I can definitely improve in and that’s what this season is for.”

White certainly doesn’t need to improve his dedication to team spirit – taking out McGinn in a swipe of retribution has further endeared him to the Arsenal supporters and his own team-mates.

By Michael Lee