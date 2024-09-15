11 brilliant stats from Arsenal’s huge North London derby victory over Tottenham

Arsenal underlined their title credentials with a dogged 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby.

The Gunners went into the game without their injured captain Martin Odegaard and the suspended Declan Rice, causing many to question their chances of winning the game.

Mikel Arteta’s side also knew that dropped points would see them slip further behind Manchester City, who had won all of their opening four matches.

But Arsenal produced a committed display, limiting Spurs to a handful of half-chances while posing a threat of their own on the counter-attack.

After a goalless first half, the winner came from a well-executed set-piece. Bukayo Saka swung the ball into the six-yard box and Gabriel thumped his header past a helpless Guglielmo Vicario.

Arteta’s side saw out the game comfortably and move into second in the Premier League table. They will face City at the Etihad next Sunday.

As the away supporters begin their celebrations, we’ve picked out 11 stupendous stats from Arsenal’s latest victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

– This was Arsenal’s first Premier League without both Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice since the latter joined from West Ham in the summer of 2023.

– There were seven yellow cards in the first half of today’s derby, the joint-most cards ever shown in the opening 45 minutes of a Premier League match.

– Saka has been directly involved in more Premier League goals vs. Tottenham (6) than any other side he has faced during his career.

– The England international has now scored or assisted 87 goals for Arsenal in the Premier League, one fewer than Mesut Ozil managed for the Gunners.

– No defender has scored more Premier League goals than Gabriel’s 15 since September 2020.

– And the Brazilian has become the fourth Arsenal player to score 10+ headed goals in the competition.

– Three of Arsenal’s last four Premier League goals against rivals Tottenham have been from corners – only three of their previous 88 north London derby league goals had been from corners before this.

– And Arsenal have now scored 22 goals from set-pieces in the Premier League since the start of last season. No team has scored more.

– Sterling became the first player to make his competitive debut for Arsenal in a north London derby since Isaiah Rankin in December 1997.

– Mikel Arteta has become the first Gunners’ boss to win three successive Premier League matches away at Tottenham.

– This is also the first time Arsenal have won three consecutive north London derbies at the home of their arch enemy since September 1988.