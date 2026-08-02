Bruno Guimaraes is on the verge of joining Premier League champions Arsenal – but how do his wages compare to those of his new team-mates?

Guimaraes, who has scored 31 goals in 195 appearances for Newcastle since joining from Lyon in 2022, has been Mikel Arteta’s main midfield target and the Gunners will pay an initial £70million to sign the 28-year-old.

This deal will surely include a pay rise for Guimaraes, who currently takes home £160,000 per week at Newcastle.

This would place him 10th in Arsenal’s pay structure, behind his new midfield colleagues Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard.

Here’s a full breakdown of every player in Arsenal’s squad and how much they earn in wages compared to Guimaraes at Newcastle.

Note: All figures come via football finance website Capology, who themselves state that:“All salary figures are estimates as actual salaries may vary. Unverified players are calculated using algorithms, or sourced from reporting that has not been confirmed yet.”

1. Bukayo Saka – £300,000

2. Kai Havertz – £280,000

3. Gabriel Jesus – £265,000

4. William Saliba – £250,000

=5. Martin Odegaard – £240,000

=5. Declan Rice – £240,000

7. Viktor Gyokeres – £200,000

=8. Gabriel Martinelli – £180,000

=8. Eberechi Eze – £180,000

10. Bruno Guimaraes – £160,000

=11. Ben White – £150,000

=11. Gabriel – £150,000

=11. Noni Madueke – £150,000

14. Mikel Merino – £130,000

15. Riccardo Calafiori – £120,000

=16. Reiss Nelson – £100,000

=16. David Raya – £100,000

=18. Christos Tzolis – £90,000

=18. Jurrien Timber – £90,000

20. Ethan Nwaneri – £80,000

21. Martin Zubimendi – £75,000

22. Christian Norgaard – £65,000

23. Kepa Arrizabalaga – £60,000

24. Christian Mosquera – £55,000

=25. Fabio Vieira – £45,000

=25. Myles Lewis-Skelly – £45,000

27. Max Dowman – £35,000

28. Piero Hincapie – N/A

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