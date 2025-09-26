A player whom Bukayo Saka once named as his toughest ever opponent has announced that he will be retiring from professional football at the end of the year.

From Cristiano Ronaldo to Kevin De Bruyne, Saka has played against some of the best players of all time, but neither of them were named as his toughest opponent.

Instead, during an interview in 2022, Saka named former Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets as the toughest player that he’s ever come up against.

The pair have only played against each other once, during a pre-season friendly in August 2019.

During that game, Barcelona ran out as 2-1 winners, thanks to an own goal from Ainsley Maitland-Niles and a strike from Luis Suarez.

However, despite plenty of superstars being on the pitch for Barcelona, it was Busquets who really made an impression upon Saka.

“The way he just so elegantly turned me,” Saka told GQ when naming Busquets as his toughest opponent.

“I came at him to press him, I tried to fake this side then go to the other, and the way he just embarrassed me: I was just like, yeah, this guy is elite.

“The way he just took me out of the play, I said, ‘Respect.’ [Busquets] is three steps ahead of everyone and that’s what makes you a top footballer. That’s what I realised that day.”

In total, the Spanish midfielder racked up 722 appearances for Barcelona, making him the third most capped player in the club’s history, only behind Xavi and Lionel Messi.

Having since moved to the United States to play for Inter Miami, the 37-year-old has announced that he will be retiring at the end of the 2025 MLS season.

“I feel that the time has come to say goodbye to my professional football career,” the midfielder recently announced.

“Almost 20 years of enjoying this incredible story that I have always dreamed of. Football has given me unique experiences from wonderful places, with the best teammates.”

Before he officially calls it quits on his playing career, the 37-year-old still has the chance to add another two trophies to his collection.

If Inter Miami win all five of their remaining league fixtures, the club will win the Supporters’ Shield for the second consecutive year.

The club have also already qualified for the MLS playoffs, so will have the chance to lift the MLS Cup for the first time in history.

Last season, the club qualified for the playoffs, but were defeated by Atlanta United in round one.

While Busquets is set to announce his retirement, it seems as if Messi is close to extending his contract with the MLS side.

His new contract will reportedly keep him at the Chase Stadium until 2027, meaning that he’s prepared to carry on playing beyond his 40th birthday.

Messi will certainly miss Busquets’ presence in the dressing room though, especially considering the duo have played 640 games alongside each other throughout their career.

