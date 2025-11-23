Arsenal have made a flying start to the 2025-26 campaign, but how does their Premier League record after 12 games compare with previous champions? We’ve crunched the numbers.

The Gunners stretched their unbeaten run to nine matches following their latest triumph in the North London derby.

From the off, they looked a level above Spurs and managed to cruise to a 4-1 victory, thanks to goals from Leandro Trossard and Eberechi Eze.

They currently sit six points clear of Chelsea in second and seven points clear of Manchester City, following their loss against Newcastle.

Given the point tallies that Mikel Arteta’s side have racked up in recent years, there’s no doubt that they are the current favourites to win the title.

During their first 12 matches, they’ve averaged 2.42 points per game and are currently projected to end the season with 92 points, if they maintain that record.

Of the last 10 sides that have won the Premier League, five of them had a better record than Arsenal at this stage, while the other five had a worse record.

At this stage, the two sides with the best records were Man City (2017-18) and Liverpool (2019-20) who both accumulated 34 points in their first 12 matches.

That Man City side went on to win the Premier League with 100 points and that Liverpool team won the league with 99 points.

The Man City side of 2018-19 and Liverpool last season also accumulated 30+ points in their first 12 matches before going on to win the league.

Interestingly, Arsenal have the exact same record as Man City in 2022-23 after 12 matches, albeit Man City had a slightly better goal difference.

Arteta will take some comfort from the fact that his side currently has more points than Man City (2023-24), Chelsea (2016-17), Man City (2021-22), Leicester City (2015-16) and Man City (2020-21) had after 12 games.

Of the last 10 Premier League champions, Man City (2020-21) had the fewest points after 12 games, having only had 20 at this stage of the season. For context, that’s the same number of points as Crystal Palace currently have.

Of course, there’s still a long way to go, but as things stand, things are looking good for Arteta’s side.

Here’s the full breakdown of how Arsenal’s record after 12 Premier League matches compares with the last 10 league champions.

Premier League champions’ record after 12 matches

1. Manchester City (2017-18) – 34 points, +33 GD

2. Liverpool (2019-20) – 34 points, +18 GD

3. Manchester City (2018-19) – 32 points, +31 G

4. Liverpool (2024-25) – 31 points, +16 GD

5. Manchester City (2022-23) – 29 points, +26 GD

6. Arsenal (2025-26) – 29 points, +18 GD *

7. Manchester City (2023-24) – 28 points, +20 GD

8. Chelsea (2016-17) – 28 points, +18 GD

9. Manchester City (2021-22) – 26 points, +19 GD

10. Leicester City (2015-16) – 25 points, +5 GD

11. Manchester City (2020-21) – 20 points, +6 GD

READ NEXT: Where are they now? Arsenal’s 10 wonderkids from Football Manager 2016

TRY A QUIZ: The Ultimate Arsenal vs Tottenham Quiz: How well do you know the North London Derby?