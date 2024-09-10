Comparing Arsenal’s Premier League record with and without Martin Odegaard

Martin Odegaard is undoubtedly one of Arsenal’s most important players and following his injury scare on international duty, we’ve compared Arsenal’s record with and without their captain.

The 25-year-old started Norway’s Nations League clash against Austria but was forced off after suffering an ankle injury in the 65th minute.

Generally speaking, Odegaard has a pretty flawless injury record, having only missed nine matches through injury since he joined Arsenal back in 2021.

However, following the ankle injury he sustained while on international duty, the Arsenal skipper could be set for an extended period on the sidelines.

“Martin Odegaard’s injury looked bad in the dressing room as well,” Norway boss Stale Solbakken told reporters.

For Arsenal, losing Odegaard at this stage of the season could be a fatal blow, especially with games against Tottenham and Manchester City on the horizon.

While the Norwegian team doctor did describe the injury as a ‘small ankle sprain’, Arsenal will be wary that they could be without their captain for their upcoming Premier League matches.

“Martin is doing quite well now. He got a small ankle sprain. We will see throughout the evening and tomorrow what happens next and what we will do about it,” Norwegian doctor Ola Sand explained.

“Ankle sprains are difficult to deal with straight away, so we almost have to see how things go forward. We will examine him when we are back at the hotel. Maybe we use ultrasound to look at it. If we are unsure, there will be an MRI tomorrow.”

Since initially joining Arsenal on loan in January 2021, Odegaard has played 125 out of a possible 135 Premier League matches which is some effort.

It probably won’t come as much of a surprise to learn that the Gunners do boast a significantly better record when the Norwegian star is on the pitch.

The Gunners’ win percentage drops by 15.6% without Odegaard and they also score slightly more goals on average when the 25-year-old is on the pitch.

In total, the former Real Madrid playmaker has scored 31 goals and has provided 23 assists in 125 Premier League appearances. Averaging a goal contribution every 188 minutes from midfield, his importance within Mikel Arteta’s squad is undeniable.

To illustrate just how important Odegaard is to Arsenal, we’ve compared their Premier League record with and without him since his arrival in England back in January 2021.

Arsenal’s Premier League record with Odegaard

Games: 125

Won: 82

Drawn: 18

Lost: 25

Win percentage: 65.6%

Loss percentage: 20%

Goals per game: 2.04

Goals conceded per game: 1.04

Arsenal’s Premier League record without Odegaard

Games: 10

Won: 5

Drawn: 1

Lost: 4

Win percentage: 50%

Loss percentage: 40%

Goals per game: 1.9

Goals conceded per game: 1