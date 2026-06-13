If you were hoping to see a more attacking Arsenal next season, you might just be in luck.

They were just a bit boring this year, weren’t they? It won’t have bothered them one bit as they won the Premier League, but might have come back to bite them as they lost the Champions League final.

Now, Arsenal are planning how to improve via this summer’s transfer window – and it’s their attack that’s set to be boosted by the biggest influx of talent.

Plans are afoot to strengthen on the left wing in particular, which could lead to Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard leaving.

Gabriel Jesus’ future will be in doubt too as Arsenal evolve their attack.

So how will their frontline look next season if they get their way in the transfer market?

The starters

With most of Arsenal’s focus being on the left wing for new signings, you can expect Viktor Gyokeres and Bukayo Saka to continue at centre-forward and on the right respectively.

Gyokeres had a decent debut season back in the Premier League, but wasn’t spectacular. If there was enough budget to add another striker into the mix, Arsenal might consider it, but for now he’s earned the chance to continue starting up front.

And it’s hard to see an Arsenal future where Saka doesn’t remain a key player on the right wing. He wasn’t quite at his best this season, but at 24 has plenty of impactful years ahead of him.

On the opposite flank, the dream signing for Arsenal would be Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa.

Rogers can also play as a number 10 and he might be more effective there, but he could be useful to Arsenal on the wing.

If they want a more out-and-out winger instead, Paris Saint-Germain’s Bradley Barcola could become the alternative dream target.

It would be hugely ambitious for Arsenal to try and sign both Barcola and Rogers. If they somehow managed to, you’d imagine Barcola would start on the left and Rogers would take over from Martin Odegaard and Eberechi Eze in the number 10 role.

The backups

As stated, Arsenal might be wise to start looking for a Gyokeres successor, who could come in and play a supporting role next season.

But for the time being, Kai Havertz should be sticking around, especially after scoring in a second Champions League final.

Mikel Merino can also offer cover at centre-forward, despite being a midfielder by trade.

On the wings, Noni Madueke isn’t the best but hasn’t been so bad that he’ll be axed after a season. The fact he can play on either side helps his case.

Max Dowman will also be hoping to get more involved with the first team as he continues to progress.

The biggest change, like for their starting options, should be on the left. If both Martinelli and Trossard go, Arsenal are likely to invest in two new players.

The latest target in the headlines is Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge. A record of 22 goals and 29 assists from this season makes for promising reading.

But as a former Norwich City struggler, there’d be some reasonable doubt over whether the £34.5m-rated 24-year-old is ready to start at Arsenal’s level just yet.

Gyokeres serves as a reminder that getting those kind of numbers in an inferior league won’t always translate to the Premier League, but that such a player can still be useful.

Tzolis has upside at his age and, considering most of the top transfer reporters agree his arrival wouldn’t get in the way of a Rogers or Barcola capture, could be well worth investing in.

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