Arsenal are growing increasingly expectant of signing Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes to add some serious steel and Premier League-proven quality to their engine room.

The reigning Premier League champions had a solid midfield already last season, bolstered by last summer’s signing of Martin Zubimendi, but he began to run out of steam towards the end of the season. Declan Rice, too, has been overworked.

And with squad player Christian Norgaard due to leave for Everton, Arsenal are ready to reinforce with some serious ambition.

Should Guimaraes complete his move to Arsenal, here’s how Mikel Arteta’s midfield will start shaping up.

The starters

As long as he sufficiently recuperates after a busy year, Zubimendi should be the starter at the base of Arsenal’s midfield three.

Yes, he burned out last season, but towards the start, he was pivotal to how they set up. He should be able to rediscover that form.

The addition of Zubimendi unlocked Declan Rice’s ability to feature as more of a #8 than a #6.

That got the best out of Rice, who will remain a driving force in the Arsenal midfield.

And you’d imagine Guimaraes would be mirroring him in a similar role.

During his time at Newcastle, the Brazilian has acted as an enforcer in midfield, but one who’s at his best when permitted to join in going forward as well.

The question is whether there would be enough creativity in a midfield three of Zubimendi, Rice and Guimaraes, but on paper, they would be the best three midfielders at the club.

And if Arsenal can somehow pull off the blockbuster signing of Vinicius Junior to deploy on the opposite flank to Bukayo Saka, their creativity would largely come from out wide anyway.

The backups

With Norgaard on his way out after a single season, in which he was barely considered for starts, most of Arsenal’s remaining depth options in midfield are attack-minded.

Martin Odegaard and Eberechi Eze are contenders for a number 10 spot, but neither were fantastic last season, which makes us think Arteta is more likely to go 4-3-3 than 4-2-3-1 – at least in the bigger games.

However, Odegaard and Eze can still be options to provide a bit of creativity from the bench if Arsenal need to change a game.

Likewise, Mikel Merino can be a useful option when Arsenal need a goal, given his ability to cover as an emergency striker or in midfield.

Pending any additional signings, the other depth piece in Arsenal’s midfield would be Myles Lewis-Skelly.

The academy graduate has found gametime easier to come by as a left-back so far, but is beginning to transition back into a midfield role.

Given that the other backup midfielders are all attack-minded, Lewis-Skelly’s chances of coming in to play as a holding midfielder could rise.

READ MORE: Comparing Bruno Guimaraes’ current wages with the rest of Arsenal’s squad

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