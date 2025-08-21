logo
logo
team icon
Arsenal
We've collected the best reactions.

20 of the funniest internet reactions to Arsenal hijacking Spurs’ move for Eberechi Eze

Nestor Watach

Arsenal‘s hijack to beat Tottenham to the signing of Eberechi Eze was an all-timer of a day on social media for phone-addicted football fans everywhere.

Instantly up there with Samir Nasri’s trip to the Drip Doctors, the backlash to the European Super League, or for old-timers Mesut Ozil’s 2013 signing from Real Madrid… Eze’s transfer bombshell sits alongside with the best of them.

We’ve rounded up some of the best reactions from Twitter/X for your viewing pleasure, mercifully free of any AI slop or dodgy Romano photoshops.

Before the news


Tottenham fans

Arsenal fans

READ NEXT: Ranking the 10 biggest transfer hijackings of all time: Eze, Gascoigne, Keane…

TRY A QUIZ: The Ultimate Arsenal vs Tottenham Quiz: How well do you know the North London Derby?

Arsenal Eberechi Eze