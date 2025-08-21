20 of the funniest internet reactions to Arsenal hijacking Spurs’ move for Eberechi Eze
Arsenal‘s hijack to beat Tottenham to the signing of Eberechi Eze was an all-timer of a day on social media for phone-addicted football fans everywhere.
Instantly up there with Samir Nasri’s trip to the Drip Doctors, the backlash to the European Super League, or for old-timers Mesut Ozil’s 2013 signing from Real Madrid… Eze’s transfer bombshell sits alongside with the best of them.
We’ve rounded up some of the best reactions from Twitter/X for your viewing pleasure, mercifully free of any AI slop or dodgy Romano photoshops.
Before the news
#EzeDay 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/rOBHnCKgRm
— Hotspur Edition (@HotspurEdition) August 20, 2025
After nearly 3 years of rumours and links, it’s finally #EzeDay folks 💕 pic.twitter.com/QzneQD0tHX https://t.co/3rltzkIUvI
— Joe (@totnumjoe) August 18, 2025
If it gets done, hard to remember a more exciting recent Spurs signing than Eze. Bale in 2020 had the emotional heft, but signing a player this good, this thrilling, this peak age…
Van der Vaart, Klinsmann??
— Charlie Eccleshare (@CDEccleshare) August 19, 2025
Prem proven, dynamic, powerful and full of quality. Eze is the type of signing that immediately improves our team and makes a real statement. He’d become the main man here. 🤞 COYS pic.twitter.com/1RxlyCkbf8
— James Forster (@TheJamesForster) August 14, 2025
Tottenham fans
Can you imagine if this signing tips them over the line in winning the league
Can you just fucking imagine
— Alex (@xAlexTHFC) August 20, 2025
This is the best quote in Tottenham Hotspur’s history. pic.twitter.com/Oem5QEMQeW
— Aditya Singh (@_adityasingh20) August 20, 2025
How do you manage to bottle a deal where you were the only club in the race for 2 weeks?
— B. (@InvertTheWing) August 20, 2025
Oh man Eze. Objectively hilarious. Need a big season from Samways now. COYS.
— Max Rushden 💛🖤 (@maxrushden) August 20, 2025
Jamie O’Hara having a meltdown on TalkSport over Eze joining Arsenal, before having to dump the channel so he can swear off air 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/mxPpH3Wsnk
— Ben (@ThatDamnHoare) August 20, 2025
Sit back, relax and enjoy watching 4 minutes and 30 seconds of Spurs fans crashing out over Eze joining Arsenal. #Eze pic.twitter.com/9znNQQOJYX
— EmanDaGoon™ (@EmanDaGoon) August 20, 2025
Arsenal fans
It IS Eze day, but for who? https://t.co/NEBjrgN9sy pic.twitter.com/MY50TL8UzT
— 7 on the shirt (@7ontheshirt) August 20, 2025
NIGHTWORKS: Eberechi Eze of @Arsenal Football Club.
❤️🤍#Arsenal #StreetArt pic.twitter.com/XbB2kOiHqE
— @Northbanksy (@northbanksyafc) August 21, 2025
Let your grandma rest. It’s not today neither in any near future 🚮 pic.twitter.com/E0ShtlDjE8
— Gabriel mo: (@Gabriel_gunner2) August 21, 2025
Sol Campbell has to give Eze the pen to sign the contract in the promo video
— HNDRXX ™️ (@Deji95) August 20, 2025
— Adam Friedland (@AdamFriedland) August 20, 2025
The Trossard – Havertz – Eze 24 hour news cycle https://t.co/z7Iv8fWRzB pic.twitter.com/xbEYdlPgcC
— ∞ (@TheFalseNein) August 20, 2025
Tottenham fans, I know this can’t be eze to hear… pic.twitter.com/wuR1P2LuHU
— Ben Mattinson (@Ben_Mattinson_) August 20, 2025
All Arsenal fans watching Eze play for Palace tonight in the Conference League….. pic.twitter.com/I9iryKY7nf
— Charles Watts (@charles_watts) August 21, 2025
