Arsenal‘s hijack to beat Tottenham to the signing of Eberechi Eze was an all-timer of a day on social media for phone-addicted football fans everywhere.

Instantly up there with Samir Nasri’s trip to the Drip Doctors, the backlash to the European Super League, or for old-timers Mesut Ozil’s 2013 signing from Real Madrid… Eze’s transfer bombshell sits alongside with the best of them.

We’ve rounded up some of the best reactions from Twitter/X for your viewing pleasure, mercifully free of any AI slop or dodgy Romano photoshops.

Before the news

If it gets done, hard to remember a more exciting recent Spurs signing than Eze. Bale in 2020 had the emotional heft, but signing a player this good, this thrilling, this peak age… Van der Vaart, Klinsmann?? — Charlie Eccleshare (@CDEccleshare) August 19, 2025

Prem proven, dynamic, powerful and full of quality. Eze is the type of signing that immediately improves our team and makes a real statement. He’d become the main man here. 🤞 COYS pic.twitter.com/1RxlyCkbf8 — James Forster (@TheJamesForster) August 14, 2025



Tottenham fans

Can you imagine if this signing tips them over the line in winning the league Can you just fucking imagine — Alex (@xAlexTHFC) August 20, 2025

This is the best quote in Tottenham Hotspur’s history. pic.twitter.com/Oem5QEMQeW — Aditya Singh (@_adityasingh20) August 20, 2025

How do you manage to bottle a deal where you were the only club in the race for 2 weeks? — B. (@InvertTheWing) August 20, 2025

Oh man Eze. Objectively hilarious. Need a big season from Samways now. COYS. — Max Rushden 💛🖤 (@maxrushden) August 20, 2025

Jamie O’Hara having a meltdown on TalkSport over Eze joining Arsenal, before having to dump the channel so he can swear off air 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/mxPpH3Wsnk — Ben (@ThatDamnHoare) August 20, 2025

Sit back, relax and enjoy watching 4 minutes and 30 seconds of Spurs fans crashing out over Eze joining Arsenal. #Eze pic.twitter.com/9znNQQOJYX — EmanDaGoon™ (@EmanDaGoon) August 20, 2025

Arsenal fans

It IS Eze day, but for who? https://t.co/NEBjrgN9sy pic.twitter.com/MY50TL8UzT — 7 on the shirt (@7ontheshirt) August 20, 2025

Let your grandma rest. It’s not today neither in any near future 🚮 pic.twitter.com/E0ShtlDjE8 — Gabriel mo: (@Gabriel_gunner2) August 21, 2025

Sol Campbell has to give Eze the pen to sign the contract in the promo video — HNDRXX ™️ (@Deji95) August 20, 2025

The Trossard – Havertz – Eze 24 hour news cycle https://t.co/z7Iv8fWRzB pic.twitter.com/xbEYdlPgcC — ∞ (@TheFalseNein) August 20, 2025

Tottenham fans, I know this can’t be eze to hear… pic.twitter.com/wuR1P2LuHU — Ben Mattinson (@Ben_Mattinson_) August 20, 2025

All Arsenal fans watching Eze play for Palace tonight in the Conference League….. pic.twitter.com/I9iryKY7nf — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) August 21, 2025

