Where are they now? The Arsenal under-18 XI from Ethan Nwaneri’s last appearance

Ethan Nwaneri is the latest prodigious talent to break into the Arsenal first-team – but how likely are the chances his former under-18 team-mates will follow in his footsteps?

His last appearance for Arsenal’s U18s was a 7-1 hammering against Liverpool in January 2024, although Nwaneri did at least score the Gunners’ consolation goal.

We’ve checked in on Arsenal’s line-up that day to see how they’re faring.

GK: Noah Cooper

While he originally came through Arsenal’s set-up, he remained at the club for nearly two more years before exiting on a free transfer to join Stoke City in the summer of 2024.

He’s been in and out of both Stoke youth sides this season and has struggled to establish himself as a regular No.1. He’s still only 18, with plenty of time to come good up in the Potteries.

RB: Michal Rosiak

The 19-year-old progressed into the Under-21 side and emerged as a key figure, captaining the side in the UEFA Youth League.

Playing across both right-back and midfield, he has proven to be one of the more eye-catching players at that level.

With his contract up at the end of this season, it remains to be seen what happens next. You imagine there’ll be no shortage of suitors for the 19-year-old set-piece specialist.

CB: Maldini Kacurri

Another that remains at Hale End, the 19-year-old has been in and out of the Under-21s line-ups this season but wasn’t utilised in the UEFA Youth League competition.

Now with 15 appearances for the Under-21 side, he faces a battle for regular game time in the higher age group.

CB: Ayden Heaven

One of the higher profile names on the list, Heaven recently agreed a deal to move to Manchester United, penning a four-year deal before the January deadline.

The 18-year-old joined Arsenal aged 13 and made his senior debut against Preston in the EFL Cup earlier this season.

United hope he can develop into a future star and he was certainly a strong member of Arsenal’s youth setup in the past.

“I am incredibly proud to join Manchester United. I’m grateful to everyone who helped make this dream a reality,” Heaven said after making the switch.

“There is so much that I want to achieve in the game, I’ll be giving everything to continue my development and become the best player that I can be.”

LB: Josh Nichols

The versatile figure is capable of playing left-back, right-back or even at centre-back, Arsenal fans got a full 90-minute look at him during their third-round League Cup win over Bolton earlier this season.

He’s played 14 times this season, mainly for the Under-21s, even captaining the side on a few occasions in the UEFA Youth League.

READ MORE: An ode to Arsenal-era Santi Cazorla, master of three different roles

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name Arsenal’s 30 biggest Premier League victories?

CDM: Myles Lewis-Skelley

Netting his first goal in the win over Man City, the left-back has been praised for his energetic performances and progressive passing that has helped Arsenal to maintain their form.

Not only does he look confident at this level, he seems to relish the battle element and holds up well against senior figures. His past playing in midfield suggests that he has an all-round game that will serve him well in his current position at left-back.

We’d be amazed if he’s not in Thomas Tuchel’s first England squad, while his prodigious rise means that Arsenal can think about offloading Oleksandr Zinchenko in the summer.

CM: Harrison Dudziak

Captain in the defeat to Liverpool, Dudziak remains in the youth set-up, featuring in midfield for the U21s.

Not quite maintaining his status, he has started just four times in the Premier League 2 but he started every game in their UEFA Youth League campaign.

CM: Ethan Nwaneri

A star for the present and the future, Nwaneri has benefitted from Saka’s absence from the side and their hectic fixture schedule to make 22 appearances so far.

He has managed seven goals in his first full season with the first-team squad, with his strike against City being the most spectacular.

Experience in the Champions League will also have been invaluable for the rising star who is currently riding the crest of a wave.

The sky’s the limit.

QUIZ: Can you name Arsenal’s 20 youngest Premier League debutants?

RW: Ismael Kabia

Kabia, 19, is a Dutch winger who was also part of the Bolton cup game, albeit off the bench in a cameo role.

He has managed an impressive four assists in five UEFA Youth League games this season and is set to remain in the Under-21s for some time yet.

LW: Osman Kamara

Eighteen-year-old Kamara has played just 13 times for the U21s and started three of the six games in the UEFA Youth League this season.

The route to the first team looks difficult for Kamara who is yet to make his senior debut.

ST: Chido Obi-Martin

Having joined Arsenal aged 14, he developed in their academy only to be sold to United, similar to Heaven. The Danish forward once drew comparisons in Denmark to Victor Osimhen as an up-and-comer.

He managed a hat trick on his first game for the United Under-18s and he is another who fits their long-term plan of recruitment.

Given the Red Devils’ current struggles in front of goal, we wouldn’t be surprised if the teenager gets called up by Ruben Amorim to play for the first team.