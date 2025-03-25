Just days after Thomas Tuchel demanded more from England’s wingers, Ethan Nwaneri scored a wonderful goal on his debut for under-21s and hinted at a bright future with the Three Lions.

Nwaneri has been known to England’s youth setup since he was 12, joining the 2006-born cohort of England under-16s aged 14 as he needed a more difficult challenge.

His under-21 debut was a long time coming after enjoying his breakout season with Arsenal, with Lee Carsley naming him in the XI to face Portugal at The Hawthorns.

Receiving the ball 30 yards from goal in the 10th minute, Nwaneri drove forward and wrongfooted Joao Muniz with a drop of the shoulder that always makes old pros go weak at the knees.

The Gunners starlet then curled the ball into the corner of the net from 18 yards. Some way to announce yourself at international level, that.

Nwaneri now looks set to be involved with England at the European Under-21 Championship in the summer, but Carsley revealed the FA will work closely with Arsenal to ensure they are ‘on the same page’ with his development.

“It’s definitely a finish he’s got,” said Carsley.

“Noni’s [Madueke’s] got the same finish where everyone knows exactly what’s going to happen, but you just cannot stop it.

“So you know he’s going to go, touch, finish and he took his goal so well.

“He took his goal so well but we have to keep remembering he’s 18, unbelievable isn’t it?

“So we just have to encourage these guys, it’s important the rest of the team support him as well because I’m not sure it’s always going be as progressive as it is.”

“But what an impression he has made. It’s important we look after him and make sure that, going to the tournament in the summer, is that the right thing.

“Well obviously we’ll work with Arsenal and make sure that we’re on the same page.”

Speaking of brilliant goals… 💫 Our U21 #YoungLions lead Portugal 2-1, with the second courtesy of a stunning strike from Ethan Nwaneri 🤩 pic.twitter.com/eDsfoDnLxA — England (@England) March 24, 2025

Nwaneri’s step-up to the under-18s, under-21s and the Arsenal first team in the 2022-23 season brought more variation, as the player had exposure out wide as well as in attacking midfield and up front.

“In Ethan’s case, you see where he will develop into and actually transfer his game into those pocket areas like Martin Odegaard,” academy manager Per Mertesacker told The Athletic in October.

“That will be his position going forward but he might have to play as a false nine or on the right wing, and (first-team manager) Mikel Arteta will use it to his strength.

“If you say: ‘I can just play No 10’, that will restrict you, so flexibility is key here.”

Wherever Nwaneri played, it was all about developing him further and getting the most out of what some in youth football call ‘super strengths’.

“His have been clear to see in the Premier League and Champions League this season,” former Arsenal youth coach and current England under-16 manager Greg Lincoln told The Athletic.

“His ability to go past players, change direction and speed while still having the ball completely under control, and then his finishing — he’s just so explosive and ruthless with his finishing.

“When you’re seeing these goals flying in, it’s no coincidence. He’s hit that shot (into the top corner) 10,000 times.

“He’s obsessed with getting better, so our job, really, is to design practices that enhance these super strengths.

It is easy to forget that Nwaneri is still so young given he was thrust into the spotlight in 2022, becoming the Premier League’s youngest player at 15.

“He’s quite shy off the pitch but he loves the attention on it because that’s his arena — where he belongs,” Lincoln said.

“Ethan’s a mentality monster. Whatever he does, he wants to be the best.”

He is still a developing player and a developing person, which should always be taken into account when assessing his performances.

But keep scoring golazos in an England shirt like this and football fans across the country will need to take a cold shower at the thought of Nwaneri tearing it up in the United States next summer.

By Michael Lee

