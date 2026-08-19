Ezri Konsa is closing in on a move to Premier League champions Arsenal – and will expect a substantial increase on his current Aston Villa wages.

Arsenal have been in the market for defensive reinforcements following injuries to William Saliba and Jurrien Timber.

And it appears that Mikel Arteta has got his main target. David Ornstein has reported in The Athletic that Arsenal are closing in on a deal to sign Konsa after Villa reduced their valuation of the player.

The 28-year-old has been a stalwart at Villa Park, making 286 appearances for the club since 2019, and was central in England’s run to the World Cup semi-finals this summer.

Konsa is currently earning £75,000 a week at Aston Villa, noticeably below several of his potential Arsenal colleagues, and will be hoping for a big pay rise if he moves to the Emirates.

Here’s a full breakdown of every player in Arsenal’s squad and how much they earn in wages compared to Konsa.

Note: Besides Bruno Guimaraes and Piero Hincapie, all figures come via football finance website Capology, who themselves state that: “All salary figures are estimates as actual salaries may vary. Unverified players are calculated using algorithms, or sourced from reporting that has not been confirmed yet.”

1. Bukayo Saka – £300,000

2. Kai Havertz – £280,000

3. Gabriel Jesus – £265,000

=4. William Saliba – £250,000

=4. Bruno Guimaraes – £250,000

=6. Martin Odegaard – £240,000

=6. Declan Rice – £240,000

8. Viktor Gyokeres – £200,000

=9. Gabriel Martinelli – £180,000

=9. Eberechi Eze – £180,000

=11. Ben White – £150,000

=11. Gabriel – £150,000

=11. Noni Madueke – £150,000

14. Mikel Merino – £130,000

15. Riccardo Calafiori – £120,000

=16. Reiss Nelson – £100,000

=16. David Raya – £100,000

=16. Piero Hincapie – £100,000*

=19. Christos Tzolis – £90,000

=19. Jurrien Timber – £90,000

21. Ethan Nwaneri – £80,000

=22. Martin Zubimendi – £75,000

=22. Ezri Konsa – £75,000

24. Christian Norgaard – £65,000

25. Kepa Arrizabalaga – £60,000

26. Christian Mosquera – £55,000

=27. Fabio Vieira – £45,000

=27. Myles Lewis-Skelly – £45,000

29. Max Dowman – £35,000

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