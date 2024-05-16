8 former Arsenal players who are available on a free transfer this summer

While Arsenal themselves have been going well in the Premier League this season, a number of their former players are set to become free agents this summer.

Whether it’s down to age, injury or simply waiting for the right opportunity to come along, there are plenty of reasons why a player could find themselves on the free agents market.

We’ve taken a closer look at some of Arsenal’s former stars and have found eight players who are set to be available on a free transfer this summer.

Alexis Sanchez

Fresh off the back of winning the Serie A title, Sanchez faces an uncertain future in Italy. His contract with Inter is set to expire this summer and it seems unlikely that he will sign an extension at this stage.

After some turbulent years with Man Utd, it’s nice that the Chilean forward has managed to get his career back on track of late.

Now 35 years old, it remains to be seen where he will end up next season.

Gervinho

The 36-year-old has been without a club since his release from Greek club Aris last year. Despite spending several months without a club, Gervinho doesn’t have any plans to retire soon.

“I have more to offer as a player and I still believe I can go on playing for another two to three years,” Gervinho told reporters last year when discussing his future.

Nicolas Pepe

One year after having his contract terminated by Arsenal, Pepe could find himself on the free agents market once again this summer.

The 28-year-old signed a one-year deal with Trabzonspor last summer, but according to reports, he won’t be offered an extension by the Turkish club at the end of the season.

Clubs from Saudi Arabia have been sniffing around the former Arsenal man, but it remains to be seen where he will end up next.

Francis Coquelin

During 2015, Coquelin made more tackles and interceptions than any other Premier League player. His peak was fairly short-lived, but he was one hell of a midfield enforcer back in his heyday.

Fast forward to 2024 and he’s set to become a free agent in the summer. Having spent the last four years with Villarreal, his existing contract is set to expire in June, with no new deal in sight.

While he’s no longer up to Arsenal’s standard, we reckon he could still do a job in a number of Premier League sides these days.

David Ospina

Ospina made the move to Saudi Arabia before it was cool, but following a few years with Al-Nassr, the Colombian goalkeeper could move on at the end of the season.

His spell in Saudi hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing as he’s spent the majority of the last 18 months on the sidelines with various injuries.

Given how injury-prone he’s been of late, it’s no real surprise that Al-Nassr are happy to see him leave on a free transfer at the end of the campaign.

Santi Cazorla

A magician with the ball at his feet, it will be a sad day for football when Cazorla eventually hangs up his boots. The 39-year-old re-joined Real Oviedo last year on a one-year deal and is currently set to become a free agent in the summer.

Willian

The Brazilian winger looked done and dusted by the time he departed Arsenal in 2021, but he’s enjoyed quite the career revival since joining Fulham.

However, after two years at Craven Cottage, it looks like Willian’s long-term future lies elsewhere as his contract is set to expire at the end of the campaign.

Clubs from Saudi Arabia have previously been interested and it wouldn’t be much of a surprise to see him make that jump in the summer.

Mathew Ryan

We’d forgive you for completely forgetting about Ryan’s stint with Arsenal. The Australian goalkeeper spent half a season on loan in north London and made just three appearances during that time.

He’s been given more of an opportunity since moving to AZ Alkmaar, but with his contract set to expire this summer, he’s set to become a free agent in June.