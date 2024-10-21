3 former Arsenal players we can’t believe are currently without a club in 2024

Arsenal have a litany of former players at other clubs, but there are a few surprising names that are surprisingly unattached despite having not yet retired.

Of course, players like Nicolas Pepe and Olivier Giroud are still active but we wanted to dig a little deeper and find those whose current unemployment has raised an eyebrow or two.

We’ve picked out three former Gunners that we can’t believe are currently without a club.

Cedric Soares

After spending the last four years as a backup option at the Emirates, Soares now finds himself as a free agent at the age of 33.

The Portuguese full-back has 167 Premier League appearances under his belt and has been linked with clubs in France, the Netherlands, Portugal, Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

“I want to make the right decision. Of course I’ve been contacted and I’ve had a few offers,” Soares told Portuguese outlet Canal.

“But it’s an important moment for me and my family, it’s a moment for me to make sure it’s the right project, that I get the playing time I need and, above all, that it will also make me happy.”

Francis Coquelin

During 2015, Coquelin made more tackles and interceptions than any other Premier League player. His peak was fairly short-lived, but he was one hell of a midfield enforcer back in his heyday.

Fast forward to 2024 and he’s a free agent after leaving Villarreal in the summer.

While he’s no longer up to Arsenal’s standard, we reckon he could still do a job in several Premier League sides today.

And Championship promotion hopefuls Leeds United have been linked with the 33-year-old midfielder. Watch this space.

Ovie Ejaria

After spending nine years at Arsenal as a schoolboy, Ejaria moved to Liverpool in 2014 and ended up making eight first-team appearances under Jurgen Klopp

But the midfielder didn’t quite make it at the top level. After two short loan spells with Sunderland and Rangers, he eventually joined Reading and spent three years at the troubled Berkshire club.

Groin and knee injuries have often got in the way of the midfielder from reaching his full potential and he’s been without a club since the summer of 2023.