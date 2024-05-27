17 former Arsenal players that have won a major trophy elsewhere since 2020

While Arsenal continue to wait for their first major trophy since 2020, plenty of their former players have lifted silverware elsewhere in that time.

There’s no denying that the Gunners have made huge strides forward under Mikel Arteta in recent years, but silverware has been fairly hard to come by.

Other than winning a couple of Community Shields, Arsenal’s last major trophy came all the way back in 2020 when the club won their 14th FA Cup.

We’ve managed to find 17 former Arsenal players who have managed to win a major trophy elsewhere since 2020.

Granit Xhaka

The Swiss midfielder was one of Arsenal’s top performers in the 2022-23 season, but his decision to join Bayer Leverkusen last summer proved to be a masterstroke in the end.

Xhaka played an integral role in Bayer Leverkusen going unbeaten in the Bundesliga and he also got his hands on the DFB-Pokal too.

“You can work in peace at Bayer Leverkusen, there is no chaos, other clubs are more in focus. This is an advantage,” Xhaka told NZZ am Sonntag when discussing his move from Arsenal.

“At Arsenal the pressure is different. But we have high ambitions because we know that we have enormous potential in the team.”

Lucas Torreira

The scrappy Uruguayan midfielder has got his hands on two league titles since leaving Arsenal. He won La Liga while on loan with Atletico Madrid and has won the Turkish Super Lig with Galatasaray this year.

Torreira played a key role in a Galatasaray side that accumulated over 100 points this season and he also got his hands on the Turkish Super Cup too. That’s some year he’s had.

Hector Bellerin

While Bellerin only featured sparingly for Barcelona, he did get his hands on a La Liga medal in 2022–23, having made three league appearances for Xavi’s side.

He also won the Copa del Rey during his first stint with Real Betis in 2021–22 which is another worthy trophy to add to his cabinet.

David Luiz

Luiz looked like a shadow of his former self during his final days at Arsenal, but he’s enjoyed quite the career revival since returning to Brazil in 2021.

Over the last four years with Flamengo, he’s managed to win the Copa do Brasil, Copa Libertadores and Campeonato Carioca which is some going.

READ: 11 forgotten ballers you had no idea are now playing in Brazil: Payet, Marcelo, Hulk…

Dani Ceballos

The Spanish midfielder spent two years on loan with Arsenal and won one FA Cup during that time. Since returning to Real Madrid in 2021, he’s managed to add another eight trophies to his collection.

Ceballos is by no means a regular starter for Carlo Ancelotti’s side, but he has racked up 27 appearances for the club across all competitions this season.

With Real Madrid in yet another Champions League final this weekend, there’s a hefty chance that the Spanish midfielder adds another trophy to his collection.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Aubameyang’s impact at Barcelona was short but sweet. He managed to bag 13 goals in 24 appearances for the club and was a popular figure during his time at Camp Nou.

Most of his impact at Barcelona was felt during the 2021–22 campaign, but he was eligible for a La Liga medal in the following season, despite playing just nine minutes of football for the club in 2022-23. You’ve got to respect the hustle.

READ NEXT: Where Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal rank in the best runners-up in Premier League history

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name Arsenal’s top 30 Premier League goalscorers?

Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Since leaving the Emirates behind, Mkhitaryan has enjoyed plenty of success in Italy. He won the Europa Conference League with Roma in 2021-22 and has won four trophies since joining Inter in 2022.

Having chipped in with 10 goal contributions this season, the 35-year-old played a key role in winning the Serie A title this time around.

Alexis Sanchez

Another member of Inter’s Serie A winning squad from this season. Since leaving Arsenal in 2018, Sanchez has got his hands on five trophies, including two league titles.

Sead Kolasinac

Atalanta were billed as the underdogs coming into the Europa League final this year, but they managed to sweep Bayer Leverkusen aside with ease on the night, beating them 3-0.

The 30-year-old featured in all but four of their games during their Europa League campaign and he played the second half of the final against Leverkusen.

Aaron Ramsey

Since 2020, Ramsey has managed to win the Serie A, Coppa Italia, Supercoppa Italiana and the Scottish Cup too. He also came agonisingly close to winning the Europa League with Rangers but lost to Eintracht Frankfurt on penalties.

Nacho Monreal

The former Arsenal full-back retired in 2022, but he did manage to get his hands on the Copa del Rey with Real Sociedad before calling it quits.

“Winning is always winning, no matter where you are but, when you’re at a club like Arsenal, you have to fight for trophies every season,” Monreal told Marca in 2020.

“They know it’s very difficult, but the team is designed for that. Meanwhile, I think La Real [fight for] other types of objectives.”

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Along with winning several trophies with Liverpool, Oxlade-Chamberlain has also won some silverware with Besiktas this season, winning the Turkish Cup earlier this year.

Olivier Giroud

With the French forward set to join Los Angeles FC this summer, we’re in no doubt that he’ll be in contention to win some silverware in the United States.

During his post-Arsenal career, he’s managed to get his hands on serval trophies, with the latest being a Serie A title with AC Milan in 2021-22.

READ: 8 Champions League winners who could join Olivier Giroud in the MLS this summer

Francis Coquelin

The French midfielder never had much success in Europe while with Arsenal, but he’s managed to win the Europa League since leaving north London.

Coquelin was part of Unai Emery’s Villarreal side that came out on top in the 2020-21 Europa League final, beating Manchester United on penalties.

Santi Cazorla

Alright, the Qatar Stars League isn’t exactly the peak of sporting competition, but the Spanish magician did manage to win six trophies during his three-year stint at Al Sadd – including two league titles.

Wojciech Szczesny

Since 2020, Szczesny has managed to get his hands on four trophies with Juventus, including the Serie A, Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana.

It’s fair to say that Juventus are no longer the Italian juggernaut that they once were, but they still manage to compete for major honours each year.

Serge Gnabry

Just the four Bundesliga titles, DFB-Pokal, three DFL-Supercups, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup that Gnabry has won since 2020.

However, having failed to win a trophy this year, it’s the first time that Gnabry has gone trophyless since 2016-17 when he played for Werder Bremen.