Mikel Arteta sanctioned the departure of four Arsenal players during the summer as he oversaw further rebuilds to his formidable, title-chasing squad.

The Gunners arguably boast the deepest and most well-balanced squad in the Premier League, having invested in a number of high-profile new recruits in the summer, but what about the players who made way? Will there be any regrets?

These are the four players Arsenal sold in the summer of 2025 and how they’ve been faring at their new clubs so far this season.

Nuno Tavares – C

Something of a forgotten man, Tavares quietly enjoyed something of a resurgence out on loan at Lazio last season following a forgettable stint with Nottingham Forest.

There was never any serious question of the left-back being reintegrated at his parent club, given the wealth of options at Arteta’s disposal, but he did enough to earn a permanent move to the Stadio Olimpico.

Tavares’ form hasn’t been quite as eye-catching since Maurizio Sarri’s return in the summer and appears to have lost his spot as a guaranteed starter.

He has an outside shot of making Roberto Martinez’s Portugal squad for the World Cup, but his departure won’t be giving Arteta any sleepless nights.

Marquinhos – D

Talked up as another gem from Brazil, Marquinhos hasn’t quite worked out as the next Gabriel Martinelli.

The forward made just one Premier League appearance for the Gunners before mustering next to nothing in a series of loans away.

He eventually joined Cruzeiro in the summer after a half-season on loan. He’s scored one goal in 30 appearances for the Brazilian outfit, taking his career tally to a grand total of… nine.

QUIZ: Can you name every Brazilian to play for Arsenal in the Premier League?

Albert Sambi Lokonga – B

The Belgian showed some early promise following his move from Anderlecht back in 2021, but it soon became evident his long-term future wouldn’t be in Arteta’s midfield.

He signed for Hamburg after the fallen giants made their long-awaited return to the Bundesliga.

Lokonga has proven an astute signing and has demonstrated a surprise facet to his game, chipping in with four goals so far this season – matching his entire career tally before the move to Germany.

Jakub Kiwior – A

We’ve included the Poland international in this list – unlike fellow loanees Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fabio Vieira and Reiss Nelson – because it’s believed that his deal includes an obligation to buy.

In an ideal world for the Gunners, it’d be a success if all the loans prove successful and various option clauses are taken up, allowing them to recoup some transfer funds down the line. But those all remain very much up in the air, and Kiwior’s departure is the only one that definitively feels permanent.

Signed for an initial €1.7million loan fee, a reported mandatory purchase clause of just €17million looks like an absolute steal when you consider the wider context of the transfer market and the fees commanded by less proven, capable players.

Kiwior was always a dependable squad option for Arsenal, and now he’s stepped up with more regular gametime as a key pillar in Porto’s Primeira Liga title charge.

The Dragaos have taken 43 points from 45 points on offer and boast the best defensive record across all the major European leagues, having conceded just four goals all season. Kiwior has been a superb addition to their backline.

READ NEXT: Where are they now? Arsenal’s 10 wonderkids from Football Manager 2016



TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every Arsenal player to score under Mikel Arteta?

