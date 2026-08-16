13 incredible stats from Arsenal’s win over Man City in the Community Shield

Arsenal have won the Community Shield after a dominant performance to beat Manchester City 3-0.

The Premier League champions have got their hands on another trophy – even if some will discredit it as not being a major one – to show why they’re currently at the top of the tree in the English game.

We’ve rounded up some of the most impressive facts from Arsenal’s Community Shield win in 2026.

– This was the widest margin of victory in a Community Shield match since 2014, when Arsenal also beat Manchester City 3-0.

– Arsenal have won the Community Shield all four times they’ve gone into it as the reigning Premier League champions (1998, 2002, 2004 and 2026).

– Riccardo Calafiori’s opening goal was the first to be scored inside the first minute of a Community Shield match since 1968, when Bobby Owen did so for Manchester City against West Brom.

– The first goal of each of Calafiori’s seasons as an Arsenal player has been against a side from Manchester – City in 2024-25 and 2026-27 and United in 2025-26.

– With his pair of assists on debut, Christos Tzolis continued his streak of being involved in at least one goal for 19 consecutive club matches in which he has played for half an hour or more.

– Tzolis is the first player to make two assists in a Community Shield match since David Beckham for Manchester United in 1996.

– Tzolis is also the first Arsenal player to make two assists on his debut for the club since Willian in September 2020.

– Kai Havertz has more goals and assists against Manchester City than any other side in his club career.

– Martin Odegaard’s goal was his first of 2026 for Arsenal, with this calendar year taking him the longest to score in his Arsenal career.

– Four members of Arsenal’s starting lineup had a pass completion rate of more than 90%.

– Erling Haaland only touched the ball seven times before being taken off in the 54th minute.

– Manchester City only created one big chance in the whole game.

– Enzo Maresca lost his first competitive game in charge of Manchester City by the widest margin of any of the club’s managers since Harry Newbould – who also lost by three goals to Arsenal (then still known as Woolwich Arsenal) way back in September 1906.

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