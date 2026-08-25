Arsenal are being linked with a move for Atletico Madrid and Argentina star Julian Alvarez – but how would his wages potentially fit into the current pay structure?

Mikel Arteta has assembled the strongest squad in English football, but the Gunners still lack a prolific striker to lead the line.

Kai Havertz has performed manfully in the role, but he’s not a natural out-and-out striker and his injury record is spotty. Viktor Gyokeres has scored goals, but remains unconvincing.

Alvarez would be an instant upgrade. The 26-year-old has 49 goals in two seasons for Atletico and is keen on a new challenge this summer.

The forward’s heart has been set on joining Barcelona, but the La Liga champions can’t really afford him and Arsenal would represent a return to England following two years at Manchester City.

A pay rise would surely sweeten the deal – Alvarez currently earns over £200,000 per week in Spain, but the Gunners currently have seven players who earn more.

Here’s a full breakdown of every player in Arsenal’s squad and how much they earn in wages compared to Alvarez at Atletico Madrid.

Note: Besides Bruno Guimaraes and Piero Hincapie, all figures come via football finance website Capology, who themselves state that: “All salary figures are estimates as actual salaries may vary. Unverified players are calculated using algorithms, or sourced from reporting that has not been confirmed yet.”

1. Bukayo Saka – £300,000

2. Kai Havertz – £280,000

3. Gabriel Jesus – £265,000

=4. William Saliba – £250,000

=4. Bruno Guimaraes – £250,000

=6. Martin Odegaard – £240,000

=6. Declan Rice – £240,000

8. Julian Alvarez – £205,309

9. Viktor Gyokeres – £200,000

=10. Gabriel Martinelli – £180,000

=10. Eberechi Eze – £180,000

=12. Ben White – £150,000

=12. Gabriel – £150,000

=12. Noni Madueke – £150,000

15. Mikel Merino – £130,000

16. Riccardo Calafiori – £120,000

=17. Reiss Nelson – £100,000

=17. David Raya – £100,000

=17. Piero Hincapie – £100,000*

=20. Christos Tzolis – £90,000

=20. Jurrien Timber – £90,000

22. Ethan Nwaneri – £80,000

23. Martin Zubimendi – £75,000

24. Christian Norgaard – £65,000

25. Kepa Arrizabalaga – £60,000

26. Christian Mosquera – £55,000

=27. Fabio Vieira – £45,000

=27. Myles Lewis-Skelly – £45,000

29. Max Dowman – £35,000

30. Ezri Konsa – N/A

31. Ilan Meslier – N/A

READ NEXT: The Premier League net spend table since Mikel Arteta took over at Arsenal in 2019



TRY A QUIZ: Can you name Arsenal’s 25 most expensive signings in history?