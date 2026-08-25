Comparing Julian Alvarez’s current wages with the rest of Arsenal’s squad
Arsenal are being linked with a move for Atletico Madrid and Argentina star Julian Alvarez – but how would his wages potentially fit into the current pay structure?
Mikel Arteta has assembled the strongest squad in English football, but the Gunners still lack a prolific striker to lead the line.
Kai Havertz has performed manfully in the role, but he’s not a natural out-and-out striker and his injury record is spotty. Viktor Gyokeres has scored goals, but remains unconvincing.
Alvarez would be an instant upgrade. The 26-year-old has 49 goals in two seasons for Atletico and is keen on a new challenge this summer.
The forward’s heart has been set on joining Barcelona, but the La Liga champions can’t really afford him and Arsenal would represent a return to England following two years at Manchester City.
A pay rise would surely sweeten the deal – Alvarez currently earns over £200,000 per week in Spain, but the Gunners currently have seven players who earn more.
Here’s a full breakdown of every player in Arsenal’s squad and how much they earn in wages compared to Alvarez at Atletico Madrid.
Note: Besides Bruno Guimaraes and Piero Hincapie, all figures come via football finance website Capology, who themselves state that: “All salary figures are estimates as actual salaries may vary. Unverified players are calculated using algorithms, or sourced from reporting that has not been confirmed yet.”
1. Bukayo Saka – £300,000
2. Kai Havertz – £280,000
3. Gabriel Jesus – £265,000
=4. William Saliba – £250,000
=4. Bruno Guimaraes – £250,000
=6. Martin Odegaard – £240,000
=6. Declan Rice – £240,000
8. Julian Alvarez – £205,309
9. Viktor Gyokeres – £200,000
=10. Gabriel Martinelli – £180,000
=10. Eberechi Eze – £180,000
=12. Ben White – £150,000
=12. Gabriel – £150,000
=12. Noni Madueke – £150,000
15. Mikel Merino – £130,000
16. Riccardo Calafiori – £120,000
=17. Reiss Nelson – £100,000
=17. David Raya – £100,000
=17. Piero Hincapie – £100,000*
=20. Christos Tzolis – £90,000
=20. Jurrien Timber – £90,000
22. Ethan Nwaneri – £80,000
23. Martin Zubimendi – £75,000
24. Christian Norgaard – £65,000
25. Kepa Arrizabalaga – £60,000
26. Christian Mosquera – £55,000
=27. Fabio Vieira – £45,000
=27. Myles Lewis-Skelly – £45,000
29. Max Dowman – £35,000
30. Ezri Konsa – N/A
31. Ilan Meslier – N/A
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