Arsenal are reportedly back in the market for a forward after Kai Havertz was ruled out for several months with a knee injury.

This is the second injury Havertz has sustained in 2025 after he suffered a hamstring tear at a training camp in Dubai in February, ruling him out of the remainder of the 2024-25 campaign.

It looks as though the club will have to spend some money to address their new shortage of forwards and we’ve identified five targets Arsenal should be looking at signing.

Nicolas Jackson

Despite reportedly turning down the chance to sign Jackson earlier this summer, Arsenal may return for the Chelsea star after Havertz’s injury.

The 24-year-old is surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge, but no club has yet been enticed by his £80million price tag.

Jackson remains raw, but promising and Arteta loves a project player. If the price drops in the next few weeks, we wouldn’t rule out the Senegal striker moving to the Emirates.

Ollie Watkins

Arsenal launched an unsuccessful £40million bid for Watkins during the January transfer window, but may return for the Aston Villa forward.

With Villa open to selling the striker to meet PSR regulations, Watkins would represent a canny short-term addition to Arteta’s squad.

And Arsenal legend Tony Adams has already questioned why the club chose Viktor Gyokeres over the England international this summer.

“The Portuguese League lad, we don’t know yet, don’t know yet, so he’s untried and tested,” Adams said.

“I would like to have seen him get Ollie Watkins, to be honest with you, if he’s a Gunner, he might have given us a year, and we might have won the title.”

Ademola Lookman

Lookman, who has blossomed since moving to Atalanta, has gone on strike to force a move away from the Serie A club and Arsenal are one of a host of Premier League clubs interested in him.

Journalist Graeme Bailey told TBR: “Lookman is hugely disappointed not to move to Inter, his head was in Milan and he put in a transfer request, which in itself is quite rare nowadays.

“But his people are looking at options and there are teams, big teams, in England who would be interested.

“Tottenham’s move for Savinho has stalled, Arsenal still haven’t got their new left winger, and Chelsea haven’t finalised the Garnacho deal yet.

“City might yet need to replace Savinho whilst Aston Villa have just sold Jacob Ramsey – it is not hard to see why Lookman’s people are in contact with these Premier League clubs.”

With a player like Lookman on the market, and Arsenal being determined to win the Premier League title, this move could feasibly happen before the end of August.

Rodrygo

Rodrygo has been Arsenal’s dream target all summer and the injury to Havertz may accelerate plans to sign the Real Madrid star before the deadline.

With Manchester City reportedly out of the race after deciding to keep Savinho, the Gunners have a clear run at the 24-year-old.

Left out of Madrid’s first La Liga XI of the season, Rodrygo is said to be keen on a Premier League move and would be a genuine statement signing by Mikel Arteta that adds depth to his forward options.

Lee Kang-in

Arsenal have put themselves ahead of Manchester United in the race for Lee Kang-in, according to reports surrounding the PSG forward’s future.

The South Korea international is seriously considering leaving PSG this summer, according to CaughtOffside, as he wants to pick up more game time.

Arsenal, United and Napoli are all closely following his situation and could soon enter talks.

Arsenal are reportedly the only club to have made direct contact for Lee, courtesy of their sporting director Andrea Berta.

The 24-year-old is viewed as a player who could ‘thrive’ in the Premier League due to his great technical attributes.

